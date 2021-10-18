Texas DB enjoys gameday visit to Arkansas despite spoiled homecoming

The Razorbacks found their way back home Saturday, ending a three-week road trip with a showdown against Auburn. With that came the return of visitors for an Arkansas team that has started the season hot on the recruiting trail.

Among those in attendance was 2023 defensive back and Arkansas target Naeten Mitchell. Despite a pair of visits over the summer, Mitchell made the trip over from Temple, Texas, to see the Hogs in action again.

Unfortunately, the Razorbacks didn’t have the same result as when he saw them in person at AT&T Stadium against Texas A&M. Despite a spoiled homecoming, Mitchell sensed something different about gameday in Fayetteville.

“I can tell the fans are diehard fans,” Mitchell said. “Hearing the Hogs called is something unlike anywhere else I’ve been.”

Following the game, he sent out a ringing endorsement of Head Hog Sam Pittman. In his tweet, Mitchell said that Pittman was “one of the most genuine men” he’d ever met.