News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 13:18:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas LB Jeremiah Harris breaks down his top five schools

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Jeremiah Harris temporarily had a top eight. Then, the spring came. As did new offers, which forced the three-star middle linebacker to revamp the schools sitting atop his recruitment and issue out...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}