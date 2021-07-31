Texas LB Jordan Crook commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has secured a pledge from one of its top remaining defensive targets, as Jordan Crook announced his commitment Saturday afternoon.

The three-star linebacker from Duncanville, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and a slew of other Power Five offers, including Michigan, Nebraska, USC and Washington. He is the 17th member of Arkansas' 2022 class.

He was previously committed to the Cowboys, but reopened his recruitment shortly after taking an official visit to Fayetteville last month. It took Arkansas about a month to complete the flip.

“It was definitely a great visit,” Crook said in June. “I was glad to come out here and see everything. A great atmosphere. (The) people are real and genuinely loving. It’s definitely a school that is big.”

Linebackers coach Michael Scherer was Crook’s primary recruiter and the pair formed a great relationship, but defensive coordinator Barry Odom was also a factor in his decision.

“Real, genuine dudes,” Crook said. “They know the game real well, honestly. Those dudes are real. Coach Scherer, him especially, real cool dude. Very genuine. He has been heavy on recruiting me ever since he got a job, so that goes a long way.”

As a junior at Duncanville, a Class 6A program in the Dallas area, Crook racked up 93 tackles, including seven for a loss and six sacks. He also made three interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns.

That helped the Panthers reach the Class 6A-DI semifinals and earn a No. 16 national ranking from MaxPreps. It also landed him at No. 8 overall - and first among linebackers - on The Dallas Morning News’ Area Top 100 list. Rivals has tabbed him the No. 9 inside linebacker in the country.

The Razorbacks now have three linebackers committed in the 2022 class, as Crook joins Mani Powell from Ohio and in-state recruit Kaden Henley from Shiloh Christian. It is a position of need for them this year because Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Deon Edwards will exhaust their eligibility this season and Bumper Pool is also a senior.

With a 5.7 rating from Rivals, Crook’s commitment adds another 90 points to Arkansas’ total in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. That moves them up five spots and into 12th nationally. That is good for fourth in the SEC, behind only LSU, Alabama and Georgia.