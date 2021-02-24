HawgBeat - Texas OL Johnny Dickson high on the Hogs

Watch a few clips from Flour Bluff guard Johnny Dickson's highlights and you'll quickly see why programs like Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M have bought stock early in the 3-star prospect.

"I'm very aggressive and I'm a balanced overall player, I don't shy away from contact," Dickson said of his skillset. "I think I'll play guard or more so center. I've played center and I've done snaps with our starting QB every day. Our QB is 6-foot-6."

Dickson, at 6-foot-2, 292 pounds, has moved around the country from Virginia to Tennessee due to his service-member mother's stations and deployments, but the family has called Corpus Christi, Texas home since middle school.

The guard earned his first offer from Oklahoma State in June of 2020 and he's earned six more since, with in-state programs like Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and more showing interest as well.

"My recruitment is going steady and good," Dickson told HawgBeat. "I have a virtual visit with Arkansas this weekend and I'll have some with other schools coming up. I think it's the best thing I can do right now.

"All the schools that have offered are contacting me often, coaches reach out everyday."

The Razorbacks offered the 3-star in mid-January but he still got a chance to watch some games and he came away impressed with the offensive line's aggression, how well coached they are and how they're a "nickel," all working together.

Dickson hasn't seen Arkansas in a while but he had a cousin attend the school for a couple of years, so he's not a total stranger like many other recruits. He's hoping to see the fresh updates to campus and facilities on his virtual visit.