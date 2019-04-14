One of Arkansas's top targets and most frequent visitors this spring just wrapped up his official visit on the Hill but he's still playing hard to get with the coaching staff. Carthage, Texas offensive tackle Ty'kieast Crawford was one of three official visitors this weekend, he was hosted by redshirt freshman offensive lineman Silas Robinson.

The Hogs got Crawford's only official visit he's taking this spring, but he is taking a visit to A&M next weekend and he will continue to explore his options until he makes a decision towards the end of his senior season.

"Arkansas is at the top," Crawford said. "They're number one. After the football season is when I'll make a decision. That's been the question on everybody's mind all weekend. I just want to surprise people. It's going to come as a surprise when I do announce."

Crawford has spent plenty of time in Fayetteville now but spending two whole days as though he was a Razorback and hanging out with players like Gabe Richardson were the highlights of his visit. He's being recruited by offensive line coach Dustin Fry and associate head coach Jeff Traylor.