Texas OT Ty'kieast Crawford Playing Hard to Get After Arkansas Official
One of Arkansas's top targets and most frequent visitors this spring just wrapped up his official visit on the Hill but he's still playing hard to get with the coaching staff. Carthage, Texas offensive tackle Ty'kieast Crawford was one of three official visitors this weekend, he was hosted by redshirt freshman offensive lineman Silas Robinson.
The Hogs got Crawford's only official visit he's taking this spring, but he is taking a visit to A&M next weekend and he will continue to explore his options until he makes a decision towards the end of his senior season.
"Arkansas is at the top," Crawford said. "They're number one. After the football season is when I'll make a decision. That's been the question on everybody's mind all weekend. I just want to surprise people. It's going to come as a surprise when I do announce."
Crawford has spent plenty of time in Fayetteville now but spending two whole days as though he was a Razorback and hanging out with players like Gabe Richardson were the highlights of his visit. He's being recruited by offensive line coach Dustin Fry and associate head coach Jeff Traylor.
"It was actually pretty fun," Crawford said. "You get to know them way better than you already do after being with them for 48 hours. I got to talk to them a little bit more. My relationship with Coach Fry is great. He wants me to just hurry up and commit and come here."
The 3-star prospect visited Alabama last weekend and he came away from that trip not as enamored with the Crimson Tide as you'd expect given their prestige.
"It was alright, but to me it's not the hype that everybody was talking about. I was expecting it to be, but it really wasn't."
He says other schools still in the mix include A&M, LSU, Ole Miss and Baylor. He has 16 total offers after a big junior season and he's due for a big jump in the Rivals Texas Rankings soon.
Arkansas does not have a commitment on the offensive line yet, but they do have two wide receiver commits in Ze'vian Capers and Mason Mangum. They could take around three, maybe four, offensive linemen in the 2020 class after taking six for 2019.
