Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover wrapped up a big junior season earlier this month and the 3-star is already seeing an uptick in his recruitment. In the last handful of days, Hoover's picked up offers from SMU and Tulane, adding them to a group that already includes Arkansas, Tulsa, New Mexico, North Texas and more.

Heath went 11-3 in the 2020 season, culminating in a 6A DII quarterfinal loss against Cedar Hill. Hoover passed for 3,556 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 63% completion rate, improving both his production and accuracy from his sophomore season.

"I think I had a pretty good season, we came a long way and a lot of the players around me are really good players that will have a chance to play in college one day, that definitely helps," Hoover said. "Coaches have said my film looked good. I felt like I improved on just being more comfortable in the pocket and throwing the ball down field. I think I showed flashes of creating time and extending plays. That's something I've been working on because I know it has to transition to the next level where everyone's faster and bigger."

Without coaches hitting the road for evaluations due to the dead period, we're seeing a lot of overlap in offers for the top-three ranked quarterbacks in the Lone Star State. The situation has left fewer offers for the rest of the quarterbacks like Hoover, but he's still having conversations with Power 5 programs behind the scenes and staying patient.