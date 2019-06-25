Arkansas has locked in a running back for their 2020 class in Houston North Shore running back John Gentry and they aren't done yet. On top of a new offer to in-state North Little Rock running back Brandon Thomas, the Hogs are also pushing to bring West Mesquite 3-star Ty Jordan back to campus.

"I'm trying to come up for the barbecue," Jordan said. "I think they are about to get Arkansas back to contending and that’s always intriguing. Coaches are great and we have a good relationship.