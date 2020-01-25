Texas TE Brandon Frazier recaps Arkansas official ahead of big decision
Arkansas had one official visitor depart early but Texas tight end Brandon Frazier didn't need a full 48-hours on the Hill, he's plenty familiar with what Arkansas has to offer. Frazier was formerly committed to Arkansas but decommitted after the change in leadership.
A very big part of his official visit was getting to know the new coaching staff who're competing with Auburn and Texas Tech to land the No.54 player coming out of the Lone Star State this year.
“It was great, I really enjoyed it," Frazier said. "Just being around the coaches, the new staff. I got to hang out with the players, Bumper, Grant, Jack and Payton, I really love them, they’re some good guys. I really enjoyed Coach Pittman, seems like he really knows what he’s doing, I could definitely see myself playing for him.”
Arkansas's new tight ends coach Jon Cooper has visited Frazier down in Dallas since the end of the dead period but the two got to spend more time together this weekend, going over film and discussing the future.
“I love Coach Cooper," Frazier said. "We sat down and watched my tape, went through what he did at UCF and what some of the players do in the NFL, it all correlates. It was interesting to see how he’d use me as a tight end. I really like him a lot.”
At 6-foot-7, 236-pounds, Frazier is already looking like an SEC tight end. Arkansas only has two returning scholarship tight ends for the 2020 season and they're pretty desperate to add depth to the position with this recruiting class. They weren't shy about letting Frazier know how important he is to them.
“Pretty good chunk of the time they were expressing that," Frazier said. "They have two tight ends right now and that’s something you really need, especially in the SEC. Bumper and Grant were telling me, 'Come. Coach Pittman probably won’t give it to you but you’ll have a really good chance of starting and making an impact early,' which is what I want.”
Frazier has completed visits to his top three choices already, so he says he won't need to wait until February 5th to make his decision.
“Nah, I won’t (wait)," Frazier said. "The three schools that are left, there are only good things about them and not many bad things, maybe one or two things for each school. I’ll probably decide this week or next week.”
Each program needs more depth, the chance to play early is there, so what will make the difference for Frazier?
"How I fit in and what they have to offer," Frazier said. "All three schools are really good. It’ll come down to where I think is home and where I’ll be developed into the best player.”
As far as his family is concerned, Frazier said his parents are supportive of whatever decision he makes and their only concern is his happiness. The McKinney North standout is currently healing from surgery–he tore his labrum in his right shoulder and will be doing rehab until April.
Despite playing through injury and pain, Frazier was able to have a fantastic senior season. His tape has over 10,000 views on HUDL, which is rare for a prospect who's near the end of his recruitment. Frazier had 39 catches for 877 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, a near 350-yard improvement to his junior season.
“I definitely think I increased my speed, my ability to separate from defenders," Frazier said. "I think I improved my blocking a bit and I lost weight from my junior year. I built confidence being a senior, a leader and team captain, knowing it was the last run with my boys.”
Arkansas currently has 16 commits and signees for the 2020 class, as well as two graduate transfer additions. The Hogs have room for up to seven more in the class and they want two of those spots to go to tight ends. They're also waiting for a decision from former tight end commit Allen Horace who was on campus last weekend.
