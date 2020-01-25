Arkansas had one official visitor depart early but Texas tight end Brandon Frazier didn't need a full 48-hours on the Hill, he's plenty familiar with what Arkansas has to offer. Frazier was formerly committed to Arkansas but decommitted after the change in leadership.

A very big part of his official visit was getting to know the new coaching staff who're competing with Auburn and Texas Tech to land the No.54 player coming out of the Lone Star State this year.

“It was great, I really enjoyed it," Frazier said. "Just being around the coaches, the new staff. I got to hang out with the players, Bumper, Grant, Jack and Payton, I really love them, they’re some good guys. I really enjoyed Coach Pittman, seems like he really knows what he’s doing, I could definitely see myself playing for him.”

Arkansas's new tight ends coach Jon Cooper has visited Frazier down in Dallas since the end of the dead period but the two got to spend more time together this weekend, going over film and discussing the future.

“I love Coach Cooper," Frazier said. "We sat down and watched my tape, went through what he did at UCF and what some of the players do in the NFL, it all correlates. It was interesting to see how he’d use me as a tight end. I really like him a lot.”

At 6-foot-7, 236-pounds, Frazier is already looking like an SEC tight end. Arkansas only has two returning scholarship tight ends for the 2020 season and they're pretty desperate to add depth to the position with this recruiting class. They weren't shy about letting Frazier know how important he is to them.

“Pretty good chunk of the time they were expressing that," Frazier said. "They have two tight ends right now and that’s something you really need, especially in the SEC. Bumper and Grant were telling me, 'Come. Coach Pittman probably won’t give it to you but you’ll have a really good chance of starting and making an impact early,' which is what I want.”