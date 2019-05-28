"I committed to Arkansas for the staff, Coach Morris's history of winning, the connection I have through out the whole staff, for the fans, for the atmosphere, and to compete at the SEC level," Frazier said.

The Arkansas 2020 class is well on its way now with the latest addition, commitment no. 8, Texas tight end Brandon Frazier. Frazier stands at 6-foot-5, 237-pounds and he's now the second tight in the class, joining Crockett, Texas's Allen Horace.

Barry Lunney and the Hogs were first in on Frazier who picked up an offer last summer. He added 18 more offers and it came down to Arkansas, Baylor and Texas Tech for the tight end. Alabama also came in late for his talents with an offer this month.

"When I told them, Coach Lunney was busting my ear drum through the phone, Coach Morris was hyped as well," Frazier said. "Coach Bryant sent me like 10 gifs that showed a lot of excitement."

At McKinney North High School, Frazier caught 37 passes for 513 yards and five touchdowns in his junior season.

Frazier, who is excited to have this process over with, says his next move is to bring on the guy who could be his future starting quarterback, Chandler Morris.

"Chandler Morris, I'm trying to get him on this train," Frazier said. "I'm slowly working it."

The addition of Frazier gives Arkansas 75 more points and moves them into 28th in the nation, just behind Auburn and Tennessee.