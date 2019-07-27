Arkansas hosted legacy twin linebackers Jai and Jalen Jones on Friday night for their fall camp cookout with about eight other 2021 prospects with early offers from the Hogs.

Jai and Jalen are the sons of former Razorback J.J. Jones and the Hogs were amongst the first to offer the two last summer. The two linebackers are standouts at South Oak Cliff and they've both earned several offers. Jai holds offers from programs like LSU, Baylor, Missouri and many more, Jalen has offers from Boston College, Kansas and more.

Since they are in the 2021 class, the Jones' are not in a rush to make a decision. They'll continue to take visits through their junior seasons. They recapped their cookout experience with Rivals: