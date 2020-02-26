One of Arkansas's top wide receiver targets is gearing up for a busy spring of campus visits while competing in track and field and 7-on-7 simultaneously. Arkansas offered DeSoto High School 3-star Jaedon Wilson in September of 2019 and he's been to visit Fayetteville twice since then.

"I'm very happy with (my recruitment)," Wilson said. "I have a lot of visits coming up and I'm looking forward to those. For spring break I'm going to Cali to visit Cal, UCLA and USC. I'm going to Ole Miss this Sunday and more visits.

"I'm looking for how the coaches treat me, what the vibe is like and what the environment is like. If I feel like it's home, if I feel like I'll have a family there and how they welcome me."

The No.109-ranked prospect coming out of Texas for 2021, Wilson has earned offers from 15 DI programs and counting, including Houston, Cal, North Texas, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.