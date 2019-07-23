News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 10:34:03 -0500') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: Expectations for 2019, SEC recruiting, more

X9qkvobgaxaedel4lbik
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Each week HawgBeat will discuss three observations, two questions and one bold prediction. This week we're talking Morris at media days, SEC recruiting classes, wide receiver recruiting, Musselman's chance at the dance this season and more.

Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Three Observations

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}