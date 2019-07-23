The 3-2-1: Expectations for 2019, SEC recruiting, more
Each week HawgBeat will discuss three observations, two questions and one bold prediction. This week we're talking Morris at media days, SEC recruiting classes, wide receiver recruiting, Musselman's chance at the dance this season and more.
Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Three Observations
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news