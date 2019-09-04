1) These are my Predictions *to be read in the tune of Confessions by Usher*

"I'm betting Arkansas will cover the spread and I'm taking the over."

"Gerald has come out with what seems like a whole new motor and attitude that I think bodes well for his chances to lead the team in sacks this season."

"My bold prediction of the week is that they'll play at least 12 true freshmen for their home opener against Portland State this season."

"I'd still take Arkansas true freshman Trey Knox over Nance any given Saturday this season."

Welp. Good thing I'm a reporter and not a professional gambler.

Arkansas neither covered the 28.5 point spread against Portland State, nor did the two teams come anywhere close to the under of 60.5. I'll let the Head Honcho take the blame for that one.

No one could've predicted Dorian Gerald's freak artery injury that will have him sidelined for the season. I would've stood by this prediction if he was healthy.

If Arkansas was leading by more than 11 at any point in the Portland State game I think my prediction would've come to fruition but alas, the Hogs were forced to keep the starters in for the majority of the game. They ended up playing seven true freshmen, one more than in 2018.

My final prediction about Knox and Nance may still prove to be correct but the former Razorback had three catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns in Missouri's loss to Wyoming while Knox, coming off an illness, only had one catch for 38 yards in week one.