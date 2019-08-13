News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 08:18:32 -0500') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: Hoops visitors, top walk-ons, predicting the sack leader, more

Bigeyt5b1muywmymjkk8
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

Each week on HawgBeat we give you three observations, two questions and one bold prediction. This week we're talking potential sack leaders, what Arkansas can do to rebuild its reputation, walk-ons most deserving of one of the Hogs many available scholarships and more.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

1) Razorback staff completely focused on the season

With fall camp in full swing, I've heard from several prospects that communication has been trimmed down with the staff and they also won't host official visitors for the first game of the season. For a group of coaches that love recruiting as much as they do, this can only mean that they're putting all their energy into making their guys better so they're ready for Portland State (and Ole Miss).

Not hosting official visitors for game one also lets prospects visit other programs first before coming to Arkansas and (hopefully) making a final decision.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}