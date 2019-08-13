1) Razorback staff completely focused on the season

With fall camp in full swing, I've heard from several prospects that communication has been trimmed down with the staff and they also won't host official visitors for the first game of the season. For a group of coaches that love recruiting as much as they do, this can only mean that they're putting all their energy into making their guys better so they're ready for Portland State (and Ole Miss).

Not hosting official visitors for game one also lets prospects visit other programs first before coming to Arkansas and (hopefully) making a final decision.