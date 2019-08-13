The 3-2-1: Hoops visitors, top walk-ons, predicting the sack leader, more
Each week on HawgBeat we give you three observations, two questions and one bold prediction. This week we're talking potential sack leaders, what Arkansas can do to rebuild its reputation, walk-ons most deserving of one of the Hogs many available scholarships and more.
THREE OBSERVATIONS
1) Razorback staff completely focused on the season
With fall camp in full swing, I've heard from several prospects that communication has been trimmed down with the staff and they also won't host official visitors for the first game of the season. For a group of coaches that love recruiting as much as they do, this can only mean that they're putting all their energy into making their guys better so they're ready for Portland State (and Ole Miss).
Not hosting official visitors for game one also lets prospects visit other programs first before coming to Arkansas and (hopefully) making a final decision.
