1) The fun is in the winning

Some of the more glass-half-empty fans out there expressed their distaste for the way the Razorbacks celebrated their win over Colorado State like it was a Sugar Bowl victory but that's what it's all about at the end of the day, isn't it?

You play football, or any sport for that matter, to win, and when you win you get to be happy about it. When you win by scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on a team that embarrassed you with a 4th quarter comeback of their own a year ago, you get to be really, really happy about it.

There wasn't as much excitement after the Portland State game for obvious reasons, the Hogs didn't play well. And they didn't play great in the second and third quarters against CSU either, however, showing perseverance and fourth quarter effort that we haven't seen in the Chad Morris era was a worthy cause for celebration.

The players are overflowing with confidence this week and hoping to come out dominant this week. That winning attitude is going to lead to more actual winning and it's sure better than the defeatist attitude that spread through the team in 2019.