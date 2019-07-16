The 3-2-1 is a Rivals staple that had disappeared on the Arkansas site but now, it's back! We’ll provide three observations, ask two questions, and make one prediction. This week's topics include SEC season ticket prices, Razorbacks on social media, Hogs' recruiting strategy, a bold prediction on a true freshman and more.

Subscribe with code HAWGS30 for free for 30 days of premium Razorback content! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Three Observations

1. The Razorback assistants do not quit recruiting Rivals100 4-star defensive end Vernon Broughton hasn't announced his college decision yet. He ended up postponing it yesterday when many thought he'd make the call between Texas and A&M on his birthday. Even though Arkansas's chances have been trending down since he left campus after his official visit, the assistants (and the graphics creators) have not quit. They've sent graphics for his birthday and other events, like The Opening, all of which were shared by Broughton's mother on Twitter. You'll notice the trend if you pay attention long enough, but it's more than a trend. It's about the coaches, who they are and their approach to recruiting. If they're telling a player he's valuable, important to them, and that they care about him beyond football, the worst thing they could do is quit talking to them when it looks like there's nothing left in it for them. We witnessed the same thing with Arkansas decommit, Auburn commit Ze'Vian Capers. Even though Stepp knew a commitment to a new school was coming, he was still on the phone with him and encouraging him to make the best decision for him. While their approach probably won't help in either of these examples, it certainly can't hurt. Early Signing Day is still 5 months away and February is even farther, these coaches don't quit until the ink is dry.

2. The 2019 Razorbacks are having a chill summer I do a lot of social media-ing and I've observed a general downtick in Razorback players tweeting this summer. This is just my opinion but I see it as a good thing. There's a reason why coaches always preach blocking out the distractions, and social media, twitter specifically, can be a big distraction. Even if you only follow a minimal number of people, the twitter algorithm will shove other people's likes, tweets and arguments in your timeline anyways. Staying away from the negativity can be a good strategy to head into fall camp with positive vibes, especially in this dull lull of summer when everyone with a keyboard (including myself) is putting their opinions, thoughts and predictions out there. Those who have been tweeting, when it's not about Coach Tru's killer morning workouts, have mostly been expressing excitement to get back on the field, discussing the latest Jordan's on the market, or bragging about the biggest catch. On top of the social media silence, it seems the Hogs have been staying out of trouble. Zero reports this summer of legal trouble, so far.

@Malik_Chavis2 What a nice evening of Fishing and beating you by 20 plus AGAIN!! I think we know who’s better....🧐😂 pic.twitter.com/gnZI3dGE6Y — Treylon Burks (@TreylonBurks) July 15, 2019

3. Arkansas's season ticket prices versus the SEC I've got to assume if you're someone that wants to purchase season tickets for your SEC team of choice, you've already done it by now. But for those procrastinators such as myself, I did simple StubHub searches for season ticket prices across the SEC to see how much they cost right now. Obviously not every stadium is the same caliber/capacity/etc. but, just going off upper level season tickets that don't require a donation, here are the rankings from least to most expensive: Missouri - $264 (GA season tickets unavailable on StubHub, seats require donation)

Miss. St. - $375

Kentucky - $375

Arkansas - $399

Ole Miss - $399

LSU - $400

Tennessee - $405

A&M - $454

Florida - $500

Vanderbilt - $597

Alabama - $608

South Carolina - $670

Auburn - $800

Georgia - $1,230 (Uh.... how about no?)

In the first of our 19 things to Celebrate from 19, we salute the best fans in the nation! @ArkRazorbacks fans help us rank among the best in attendance in numerous sports. WPS! #19from19https://t.co/UtrSiUb5iY pic.twitter.com/o8D31Hnopq — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) July 16, 2019

Two Questions

1. Could reaching six wins hinge on the health of one player? I hesitate to argue that one player is THAT important but Scoota Harris just might be this year for the Razorbacks. With the linebacker depth as thin as it is, losing one of the SEC's leading tacklers who played almost every snap in 2018, and is by far one of the defense's most important on-field coaches, would be a monstrous loss that I'm not sure Chavis's unit could bounce back from, not with a lot of success at least. Harris's heavy usage increases his risk of injury but hopefully his spring injury is the only one we'll see in 2019. *knock on wood* Rakeem Boyd is also an injury prone player but the Razorbacks have a lot more depth behind him compared to the linebacker group with Harris. Even if Starkel or Hicks gets hurt, the other could take over, and KJ Jefferson is waiting in the wings as well. 2. Will we hear more of the same coach speak from Chad Morris? "Hammer down, put it in the left lane, full tilt boogie..." Chad Morris is about to make his second appearance at SEC media days. It has been a while since Morris has used that kind of "hammer down" rhetoric but I still expect the coach speak to continue in his second year. I doubt he'll use those slogans much given how they came back to bite him as a running joke in 2018, but as far as answering questions and addressing negativity, I have no doubt Coach Morris will stick to his usual canned responses. Morris isn't going to be making headlines for any controversial takes and that's probably how Hog fans prefer it anyways. His message at media days will probably stick to focusing on getting better at all three phases of the game and establishing the offense.

One Bold Prediction

1. Trey Knox will have a better season than Jonathan Nance at Missouri Missouri head coach Barry Odom said former Razorback Jonathan Nance is projected to start for the Tigers this season, prompting a discussion about what that says for their receiving group. Nance was a leading receiver for Arkansas in 2017 and some may have seen his departure as a loss, but Stepp's receiving corps added four 4-star true freshmen. Without knowing much of anything about Missouri's passing game situation, I'd still take Arkansas true freshman Trey Knox over Nance any given Saturday this season. Knox emerged this spring as one of the team's top targets and he was even chosen to model the new/old McFadden alternate. That tells me the Razorbacks are leaning into the early hype surrounding Knox and he's going to get a lot of looks in 2019. That's my bold prediction of the week.