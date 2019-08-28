1) Arkansas's Defensive Health

One of the biggest worries for the defense is their depth at linebacker and in the secondary, but Arkansas has been blessed with fantastic health all over on defense through week one.

If I haven't missed anything, true freshman Eric Gregory has been the only major injury and he's already back on the field for practice in a green non-contact jersey. Starting nickel Gregory Brooks Jr. had to miss a couple days after a thumb hyperextension but he's full-go and ready to play. No other defensive player has had to miss more than two consecutive days of practice. Hopefully this luck carries over in to the season for the Hogs, if it does, they'll be on track for six wins.

Check out our premium, constantly updated 2019 injury thread.