1) Arkansas's recruiting spending

This week, USA Today compiled figures for recruitment spending at schools across the nation (gotta love when someone else does the hard research for me), and the Razorbacks rang in as the 6th heaviest spender in the SEC in 2018 behind Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and LSU.

The Hogs spent $1,254,138, a 103.8% increase over five years ago, but increased spending doesn't necessarily mean better results in the SEC, in Arkansas's case, it means you're just trying to keep up. Arkansas is one of the toughest SEC schools to recruit to, they should probably spend even more.

