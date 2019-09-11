Each week we give you three observations, two questions and one bold prediction. This week we're discussing Arkansas center Ty Clary's vast improvement, Kam Curl's hot start to the season, basketball recruiting and we make a bold prediction for the season.

1) Numbers don't lie when it comes to Ty Clary's improvement

One of Arkansas's weakest links on the offensive line in 2018, Ty Clary, was so inconsistent at center that many fans couldn't believe that the coaches couldn't find someone better to do the job. HOWEVER, Clary has actually become one of the Hogs' most reliable linemen in 2019, despite what fans may say on the online.

Clary has accounted for the fewest pressures and hits on the quarterback so far this season. Fans have still harped on his snaps and while there's no ProFootballFocus grade for how long it takes to get the snap back to the quarterback or how on the mark it is, through two games it's clear Clary's snaps overall have become more consistent in their direction, which was a big problem in 2018.

Based on his 2017 freshman grades, it seems like Clary was on his way to being a formidable guard but when Clary was asked to move to center it took him a long time to adjust to the position. Now it seems like he's finally putting snapping and blocking together, which is a very big plus for the Hogs' struggling offensive line.

"I think he has improved overall as just an all-round player," Morris said of Clary on Wednesday. "He took the experience he got last year. He's a much more mature player. It started back in January and you can definitely tell that as he went through camp and now into the first couple of games."