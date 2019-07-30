Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. Highly-ranked recruits are a big deal for any fan base so we thought it would be interesting to take a look at the highest-ranked high school signee for each Power Five school in Rivals.com history and see how they panned out. Today we look at the SEC.

*****

ALABAMA

The skinny: Harris was an early commitment to Alabama, but rumors persisted up until the U.S. Army All-American game that a flip to Michigan was possible. However, that potential flip never occurred. Harris has performed well during his first two seasons with the Tide, but playing in a continuously loaded backfield has kept his numbers down. Now seen as the No. 1 option coming into the 2019 season, a breakout season is expected by many. Farrell’s take: Da’Shawn Hand was the other No 1 for Alabama but Harris was a little more of a big deal as a West Coast running back. This is his year to break out and I think he will. He has the size and speed to be a first-round draft pick. This was a great recruiting job by Alabama.

*****

ARKANSAS

The skinny: Mustain earned the starting job as a true freshman after the first game of the season, led the Razorbacks to eight wins, but then lost the job to Casey Dick. After the season he announced that he would be transferring to USC, where he became a career backup. Going undrafted, Mustain saw time in both the CFL and Arena League before trying professional baseball with the Chicago White Sox organization. That attempt came to an end in 2012. Farrell’s take: Mustain was a very talented quarterback under then high school head coach Gus Malzahn. He actually committed to Arkansas twice, once decommitting as he thought about Notre Dame and some others. It’s a shame he transferred because I think he could have had a very good career at Arkansas. He let his ego get in the way.

*****

AUBURN

The skinny: Cowart committed to Auburn on National Signing Day, but did not fax in his letter of intent until hours later, leaving Florida fans hoping that he had a change of mind. His time at Auburn did not reach expected levels, as he transferred two games into his junior season after totaling only 15 tackles. Finding a new home at Maryland, Cowart enjoyed his best collegiate season with 38 tackles and three sacks in 2018, before he was drafted by New England in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft. Farrell’s take: Cowart never panned out at Auburn and it’s still puzzling to me. He was physically ready to dominate but I think he got in his head too much, something we saw a few times in high school as well. He still ended up as a fifth-rounder but he should have been a superstar at Auburn; he just never broke through. He was a dominant high school prospect who was raw but had an amazing ceiling.

*****

FLORIDA

The skinny: Harvin committed to Florida over USC during his senior season. During his time in Gainesville, the Gators won two national championship teams while earning several All-American and All-SEC honors. Selected with the 22nd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2009 NFL Draft, Harvin earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. His professional career came to an end in 2016 with his retirement, after he totaled 4,026 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns, while also becoming a potent return specialist. Farrell’s take: Ronald Powell was also a No. 1 overall who chose Florida and was a massive talent but Harvin was beyond special. He was the fastest player around the corner I’ve seen in all my days of scouting and his playoff performances in high school are legendary. He lived up to his hype and had a solid NFL career. He’s one of the top 10 or so players I’ve ever scouted.

*****

GEORGIA

The skinny: Fields initially committed to Penn State, but then re-opened his recruitment and committed to Georgia. Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M were also considered after he decommitted. Playing behind Jake Fromm during the 2018 season, Fields did show great potential during spot duty. However, with the likelihood that he would once again be behind Fromm in 2019, Fields decided to transfer to Ohio State where he will lead the Buckeyes' offense this fall. Farrell’s take: Fields was an amazing talent in high school who was overshadowed nationally and in-state by Trevor Lawrence for obvious reasons. I think he has a great couple of years at Ohio State and goes on to be a very good NFL quarterback. He set himself back a bit by choosing a school that already had five-star talent at quarterback and it would be interesting to see what he would have done at Penn State.

*****

KENTUCKY

The skinny: There was little drama in Young’s recruitment as he committed to the home-state Wildcats during the summer leading up to his sophomore season and never seriously wavered from his word. Young played immediately as a true freshman and then started six games at left tackle in 2017 before a knee injury in 2018 sidelined him for the entire season. Now fully healthy, optimism is high in Lexington for Young in 2019. Farrell’s take: Young was an elite talent and should rebound well from injury and live up to the hype. I loved his arm extension, footwork and his aggressive attitude as an offensive lineman and his frame was a great one to build out. This was a huge commitment for Kentucky.

*****

LSU

The skinny: Stingley trimmed his list of top programs down to LSU, Texas and Florida before committing to the Tigers during the summer leading up to his senior season. An early enrollee in 2019, Stingley did not disappoint during the spring and is already creating a great deal of buzz heading into his true freshman season. Farrell’s take: The only No. 1 to commit to LSU in our history, Stingley will be a special one and likely be a three-and-out star. He was our first cornerback to ever be named No. 1 overall because of his great size, strength and instincts. He’ll play early and often, and be a superstar.

*****

OLE MISS

The skinny: After initially being committed to Clemson during the early stages of his process, Nkemdiche had a change of heart and committed to Ole Miss over LSU and Florida on National Signing Day. With his brother playing for the Rebels, Ole Miss was always seen as a serious threat. Nkemdiche made an impact at Ole Miss, but not at the level many expected. Still drafted with the 29th overall selection in 2016 by Arizona, he has only totaled 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his 27 career games to this point. Farrell’s take: Nkemdiche was a freak of nature coming out of high school with great size, balance and quickness. He was our No 1 player from bell to bell despite being pushed by some talented players. He flashed his skill at the college level but was never overly consistent and he is on the verge of flopping in the NFL but there was no questioning his ability out of high school.

*****

MISSISSIPPI STATE

The skinny: While many believed that Ole Miss was the program to beat heading into National Signing Day, it was Mississippi State that pulled in his commitment. After enjoying a final season in Starkville that saw him finish with 63 tackles and 18 tackles for a loss, Simmons was selected with the 19th overall pick this spring by Tennessee. Farrell’s take: Simmons was a beast out of high school who could have projected as a defensive end or defensive tackle. He had a mean streak, he was very explosive and strong, and he tossed opponents around. His commitment to Mississippi State was a surprise to some and he had a great career there.

*****

MISSOURI

The skinny: Green-Beckham trimmed his list of top programs down to Missouri, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma before committing to the Tigers. After a true freshman season that was marred by an arrest, Green-Beckham began to show his true potential in 2013. However, after the season he was dismissed after running into more legal issues. He transferred to Oklahoma for a short stint, but failing to gain immediate playing time by the NCAA he instead decided to enter the 2015 NFL Draft where he was selected by Tennessee in the second round. Green-Beckham had a productive rookie season but was then traded to Philadelphia prior to the start of the 2016 season. He failed to make an impact with the Eagles and was waived in the summer of 2017. Since then he has been arrested twice for a DUI and then marijuana and resisting arrest charges. Farrell’s take: DGB was an elite talent who had great size, deceptive speed and the ability to physically dominate opponents. He was still raw and his hands needed work but we saw a Calvin Johnson-level talent. His off-field issues de-railed his career a bit and he could have been a superstar in college and the NFL if he kept his head on straight. Even so he flashed some amazing potential.

*****

SOUTH CAROLINA

The skinny: Clowney committed to South Carolina over Clemson and Alabama nearly two weeks after National Signing Day. A late visit to Clemson almost put the Tigers over the top, but at the end he picked the Gamecocks. A two-time All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, Clowney did not disappoint at South Carolina. He then was selected by Houston with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. While injuries have slowed Clowney’s progress with Houston, he has totaled 18.5 sacks and 37 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons. Farrell’s take: Clowney is still the best high school prospect I’ve ever scouted even with Trevor Lawrence coming along. Well, I guess it’s 1A and 1B for the two of them. His first step was off the charts and his snap anticipation was unlike anything I’ve ever seen. He played defensive end, defensive tackle and even running back in high school and could run like a wide receiver. He was a can't-miss.

*****

TENNESSEE

The skinny: Brown’s recruitment was a circus, full of NCAA investigations, recruiting websites, threats of playing in the CFL and questionable family advisors. He initially committed to Miami, but then re-opened his recruitment and finally committed to Tennessee over a month after National Signing Day. However, after head coach Lane Kiffin left Knoxville, Brown transferred to Kansas State, where more problems followed. He left the program after appearing in only two games, but was still drafted in the seventh round in 2012 by Philadelphia. He had a few shining moments with the Eagles, and later played in Buffalo and Seattle. He last saw action with the Seahawks during the 2015 season. Farrell’s take: Brown never panned out in college at all but was still drafted and had a brief impact in the NFL which speaks to his amazing talents. This was a good-sized running back with great vision, excellent feet and speed who could catch the ball with ease. He had some injury issues that held him back and he could have been a Heisman candidate with some additional luck and effort. He was an amazing talent.

*****

TEXAS A&M

The skinny: Garrett committed to Texas A&M over Alabama, Ohio State, TCU and Florida State during his senior season. The Aggies were always considered the front-runner in his recruitment. Garrett excelled with the Aggies, finishing with 141 tackles and 31 sacks in three seasons. Selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by Cleveland, Garrett has dealt with a few injuries during his first two seasons, but showed flashes of brilliance last season with 44 tackles and 13.5 sacks. Farrell’s take: Garrett should have been No 1 over Da’Shawn Hand and I’m kicking myself for that a bit. But No. 2 isn’t so bad. He was an elite but raw talent coming out of high school with great pass rushing ability and quickness. He was a home run recruit for Texas A&M and panned out as a No. 2 recruit in every manner.

*****

VANDERBILT