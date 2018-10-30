I don't know how many times I've written this piece by this point but each time I write it, Arkansas's 2019 recruiting class keeps looking better and better. The Razorbacks now have 23 commits, good for no. 12 in the nation, with the most recent addition of Texas 3-star defensive tackle Taurean Carter so they have room for two more commits, plus up to five more who would have to enroll early and count back to the 2018 signing class. Arkansas could even (from what I've gathered) sign up to 32 because of how few they signed last class but until we get clarification, I'll stick with 30.

To sign 30, Arkansas would have to have some record-high attrition but based on the current 2-7 record, the Hogs need as much new talent as they can squeeze in. Here's the ideal way Chad Morris and his staff could close out this 2019 class: