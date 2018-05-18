Three Recruits Who Could be Next to Commit to Arkansas?
Now that QB KJ Jefferson has committed to Arkansas, who are the next three recruits most likely to commit to the Hogs?1. DE Mataio Soli - Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County The Arkansas legacy is no...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news