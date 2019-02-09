The streak lives! Hogs hit 3-pointer in 1,000th straight game
It took less than two minutes before Mason Jones knocked down Arkansas' first three-pointer at South Carolina, extending its streak with at least one deep ball to 1,000 games.
The last time the Razorbacks failed to make a shot beyond the arc was Jan. 7, 1989, at Texas, when Lee Mayberry and Cannon Whitby missed the only two attempts in the game.
Here's a look at how that streak compares to others, plus other items that help put it into perspective...
Top 5 Active Streaks
|Jan. 11, 1989
|Now
|
$0.97
|
Gallon of gas
|
$2.28
|
$3.97
|
Share of Walmart stock
|
$95.58
|
Rain Man
|
No. 1 movie
|
Glass
|
"Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by Poison
|
No. 1 song
|
"7 Rings" by Arianna Grande
|
Ronald Reagan delivers farewell address
|
Major event
|
Donald Trump fighting for border wall
|Date
|Player
|Opponent
|Hogs' Shooting
|
Jan. 11, 1989
|
Keith Wilson
|
at TCU
|
1 of 7
|
Feb. 15, 1989
|
Lee Mayberry
|
at SMU
|
1 of 12
|
March 11, 1989
|
Lee Mayberry
|
vs. Texas A&M (SWCT)
|
1 of 5
|
March 24, 1990
|
Lee Mayberry
|
vs. Texas (NCAAT)
|
1 of 11
|
Jan. 6, 1991
|
Lee Mayberry
|
Houston
|
1 of 11
|
Jan. 30, 1991
|
Todd Day
|
UAB
|
1 of 8
|
Dec. 28, 1991
|
Lee Mayberry
|
Jackson State (LR)
|
1 of 5
|
Feb. 11, 1996
|
Pat Bradley
|
at Kentucky
|
1 of 11
|
Dec. 30, 2002
|
Jonathon Modica
|
at Oklahoma State
|
1 of 13
|
Jan. 31, 2004
|
Ronnie Brewer
|
at Georgia
|
1 of 15
|
Dec. 7, 2004
|
Eric Ferguson
|
at Missouri
|
1 of 8
|
Feb. 9, 2005
|
Eric Ferguson
|
Georgia
|
1 of 6
|
March 10, 2005
|
Eric Ferguson
|
vs. Tennessee (SECT)
|
1 of 13
|
Nov. 23, 2006
|
Patrick Beverley
|
vs. Southern Illinois (Orlando)
|
1 of 9
|
Feb. 24, 2007
|
Patrick Beverley
|
Tennessee
|
1 of 8
|
Nov. 20, 2008
|
Courtney Fortson
|
UC-Davis
|
1 of 13
|
March 11, 2010
|
Courtney Fortson
|
vs. Georgia (SECT)
|
1 of 12
|
Feb. 5, 2014
|
Bobby Portis
|
Alabama
|
1 of 13
|
Feb. 9, 2016
|
Anthlon Bell
|
at Miss. State
|
1 of 10
|
Nov. 22, 2016
|
Dusty Hannahs
|
at Minnesota
|
1 of 8
Most Famous 3-Pointer
|Lamar (x13)
|Cal (x7)
|Howard (x6)
|Cal St.-Northridge (x5)
|Pepperdine (x5)
|
San Diego St. (x5)
|
South Florida (x5)
|
SMU (x5)
|
Southern Utah (x5)
|
Vermont (x5)
|
Alabama A&M (x4)
|
Detroit (x4)
|
Fairleigh Dickinson (x4)
|
George Washington (x4)
|
Kansas (x4)
|
Mississippi St. (x4)
|
Morgan St. (x4)
|
UNC-Wilmington (x4)
|
North Texas (x4)
|
NW St. (x4)
|
Pitt (x4)
|
South Carolina St. (x4)
|
St. John's (x4)
|
Texas A&M-CC (x4)
|
Towson (x4)
|
Alcorn St. (x3)
|
Bowling Green (x3)
|
Dartmouth (x3)
|
Eastern Illinois (x3)
|
Evansville (x3)
|
George Mason (x3)
|
Grambling (x3)
|
James Madison (x3)
|
Loyola Marymount (x3)
|
Maryland (x3)
|
Miami (FL) (x3)
|
Nevada (x3)
|
New Orleans (x3)
|
Niagara (x3)
|
Old Dominion (x3)
|
Savannah State (x3)
|
SELA (x3)
|
St. Bonaventure (x3)
|
Stephen F. Austin (x3)
|
Texas A&M (x3)
|
UTEP (x3)
|
Utah Valley (x3)
|
Alabama (x2)
|
UAB (x2)
|
Alabama St. (x2)
|
UALR (x2)
|
UAPB (x2)
|
Arkansas St. (x2)
|
Bethune-Cookman (x2)
|
Bradley (x2)
|
UCF (x2)
|
Clemson (x2)
|
Delaware (x2)
|
Drexel (x2)
|
Florida A&M (x2)
|
Florida St. (x2)
|
Fresno St. (x2)
|
Houston Baptist (x2)
|
Iowa (x2)
|
IUPUI (x2)
|
Jackson St. (x2)
|
Kennesaw St. (x2)
|
Lehigh (x2)
|
Loyola (MD) (x2)
|
Maine (x2)
|
UMBC (x2)
|
UMass (x2)
|
Miss. Valley St. (x2)
|
Nebraska (x2)
|
New Mexico (x2)
|
N.C. Central (x2)
|
Oklahoma (x2)
|
Oral Roberts (x2)
|
Purdue (x2)
|
Quinnipiac (x2)
|
Rider (x2)
|
Robert Morris (x2)
|
Sacramento St. (x2)
|
St. Louis (x2)
|
San Diego (x2)
|
Siena (x2)
|
South Carolina (x2)
|
Southern Illinois (x2)
|
Syracuse (x2)
|
TCU (x2)
|
Texas Tech (x2)
|
Tulane (x2)
|
Tulsa (x2)
|
Virginia (x2)
|
Western Illinois (x2)
|
Albany
|
Auburn
|
Binghamton
|
BYU
|
Bucknell
|
Buffalo
|
Butler
|
Cal St.-Fullerton
|
UC-Riverside
|
Campbell
|
UCA
|
Central Conn. St.
|
Central Michigan
|
Charlotte
|
Chattanooga
|
Chicago St.
|
Cincinnati
|
Coastal Carolina
|
Charleston
|
Colorado St.
|
Delaware St.
|
Drake
|
Eastern Kentucky
|
Fairfield
|
Florida
|
FAU
|
Furman
|
Gardner-Webb
|
Georgia Tech
|
Green Bay
|
Hampton
|
Harvard
|
High Point
|
Hofstra
|
Illinois
|
UIC
|
Illinois St.
|
Jacksonville
|
Jacksonville St.
|
Kentucky
|
La Salle
|
Liberty
|
Long Beach St.
|
ULM
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Louisville
|
Loyola (IL)
|
Marist
|
UMass-Lowell
|
McNeese St.
|
Michigan
|
Michigan St.
|
MTSU
|
Milwaukee
|
Minnesota
|
Ole Miss
|
Montana St.
|
Navy
|
New Hampshire
|
New Mexico St.
|
UNC Asheville
|
N.C. A&T
|
N.C. State
|
North Dakota
|
North Dakota St.
|
North Florida
|
Northeastern
|
Northern Arizona
|
Northern Colorado
|
Northern Illinois
|
Ohio
|
Ohio St.
|
Oregon St.
|
Portland St.
|
Prairie View
|
Providence
|
Radford
|
Rhode Island
|
Richmond
|
Rutgers
|
St. Peter's
|
Sam Houston St.
|
Samford
|
Seattle
|
South Alabama
|
Southern
|
USC
|
Southern Miss
|
Stanford
|
Stony Brook
|
Tennessee
|
Tennessee Tech
|
Texas St.
|
Valparaiso
|
Washington St.
|
Weber St.
|
Western Michigan
|
Wichita St.
|
William & Mary
|
Winthrop
|
Wright St.
|
Yale