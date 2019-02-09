Ticker
basketball

The streak lives! Hogs hit 3-pointer in 1,000th straight game

Arkansas Athletics
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
Senior Staff Writer

It took less than two minutes before Mason Jones knocked down Arkansas' first three-pointer at South Carolina, extending its streak with at least one deep ball to 1,000 games.

The last time the Razorbacks failed to make a shot beyond the arc was Jan. 7, 1989, at Texas, when Lee Mayberry and Cannon Whitby missed the only two attempts in the game.

Here's a look at how that streak compares to others, plus other items that help put it into perspective...

Top 5 Active Streaks

When the Streak Started (Jan. 11, 1989) vs. Now
Jan. 11, 1989 Now

$0.97

Gallon of gas

$2.28

$3.97

Share of Walmart stock

$95.58

Rain Man

No. 1 movie

Glass

"Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by Poison

No. 1 song

"7 Rings" by Arianna Grande

Ronald Reagan delivers farewell address

Major event

Donald Trump fighting for border wall
Solo Streak Savers
Date Player Opponent Hogs' Shooting

Jan. 11, 1989

Keith Wilson

at TCU

1 of 7

Feb. 15, 1989

Lee Mayberry

at SMU

1 of 12

March 11, 1989

Lee Mayberry

vs. Texas A&M (SWCT)

1 of 5

March 24, 1990

Lee Mayberry

vs. Texas (NCAAT)

1 of 11

Jan. 6, 1991

Lee Mayberry

Houston

1 of 11

Jan. 30, 1991

Todd Day

UAB

1 of 8

Dec. 28, 1991

Lee Mayberry

Jackson State (LR)

1 of 5

Feb. 11, 1996

Pat Bradley

at Kentucky

1 of 11

Dec. 30, 2002

Jonathon Modica

at Oklahoma State

1 of 13

Jan. 31, 2004

Ronnie Brewer

at Georgia

1 of 15

Dec. 7, 2004

Eric Ferguson

at Missouri

1 of 8

Feb. 9, 2005

Eric Ferguson

Georgia

1 of 6

March 10, 2005

Eric Ferguson

vs. Tennessee (SECT)

1 of 13

Nov. 23, 2006

Patrick Beverley

vs. Southern Illinois (Orlando)

1 of 9

Feb. 24, 2007

Patrick Beverley

Tennessee

1 of 8

Nov. 20, 2008

Courtney Fortson

UC-Davis

1 of 13

March 11, 2010

Courtney Fortson

vs. Georgia (SECT)

1 of 12

Feb. 5, 2014

Bobby Portis

Alabama

1 of 13

Feb. 9, 2016

Anthlon Bell

at Miss. State

1 of 10

Nov. 22, 2016

Dusty Hannahs

at Minnesota

1 of 8
A look at the 20 times during the streak that Arkansas made only one 3-pointer.
Andrew Hutchinson

Most Famous 3-Pointer

DI teams to go 0-fer since 2010-11 (297 out of 353)
Lamar (x13) Cal (x7) Howard (x6) Cal St.-Northridge (x5) Pepperdine (x5)

San Diego St. (x5)

South Florida (x5)

SMU (x5)

Southern Utah (x5)

Vermont (x5)

Alabama A&M (x4)

Detroit (x4)

Fairleigh Dickinson (x4)

George Washington (x4)

Kansas (x4)

Mississippi St. (x4)

Morgan St. (x4)

UNC-Wilmington (x4)

North Texas (x4)

NW St. (x4)

Pitt (x4)

South Carolina St. (x4)

St. John's (x4)

Texas A&M-CC (x4)

Towson (x4)

Alcorn St. (x3)

Bowling Green (x3)

Dartmouth (x3)

Eastern Illinois (x3)

Evansville (x3)

George Mason (x3)

Grambling (x3)

James Madison (x3)

Loyola Marymount (x3)

Maryland (x3)

Miami (FL) (x3)

Nevada (x3)

New Orleans (x3)

Niagara (x3)

Old Dominion (x3)

Savannah State (x3)

SELA (x3)

St. Bonaventure (x3)

Stephen F. Austin (x3)

Texas A&M (x3)

UTEP (x3)

Utah Valley (x3)

Alabama (x2)

UAB (x2)

Alabama St. (x2)

UALR (x2)

UAPB (x2)

Arkansas St. (x2)

Bethune-Cookman (x2)

Bradley (x2)

UCF (x2)

Clemson (x2)

Delaware (x2)

Drexel (x2)

Florida A&M (x2)

Florida St. (x2)

Fresno St. (x2)

Houston Baptist (x2)

Iowa (x2)

IUPUI (x2)

Jackson St. (x2)

Kennesaw St. (x2)

Lehigh (x2)

Loyola (MD) (x2)

Maine (x2)

UMBC (x2)

UMass (x2)

Miss. Valley St. (x2)

Nebraska (x2)

New Mexico (x2)

N.C. Central (x2)

Oklahoma (x2)

Oral Roberts (x2)

Purdue (x2)

Quinnipiac (x2)

Rider (x2)

Robert Morris (x2)

Sacramento St. (x2)

St. Louis (x2)

San Diego (x2)

Siena (x2)

South Carolina (x2)

Southern Illinois (x2)

Syracuse (x2)

TCU (x2)

Texas Tech (x2)

Tulane (x2)

Tulsa (x2)

Virginia (x2)

Western Illinois (x2)

Albany

Auburn

Binghamton

BYU

Bucknell

Buffalo

Butler

Cal St.-Fullerton

UC-Riverside

Campbell

UCA

Central Conn. St.

Central Michigan

Charlotte

Chattanooga

Chicago St.

Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina

Charleston

Colorado St.

Delaware St.

Drake

Eastern Kentucky

Fairfield

Florida

FAU

Furman

Gardner-Webb

Georgia Tech

Green Bay

Hampton

Harvard

High Point

Hofstra

Illinois

UIC

Illinois St.

Jacksonville

Jacksonville St.

Kentucky

La Salle

Liberty

Long Beach St.

ULM

Louisiana Tech

Louisville

Loyola (IL)

Marist

UMass-Lowell

McNeese St.

Michigan

Michigan St.

MTSU

Milwaukee

Minnesota

Ole Miss

Montana St.

Navy

New Hampshire

New Mexico St.

UNC Asheville

N.C. A&T

N.C. State

North Dakota

North Dakota St.

North Florida

Northeastern

Northern Arizona

Northern Colorado

Northern Illinois

Ohio

Ohio St.

Oregon St.

Portland St.

Prairie View

Providence

Radford

Rhode Island

Richmond

Rutgers

St. Peter's

Sam Houston St.

Samford

Seattle

South Alabama

Southern

USC

Southern Miss

Stanford

Stony Brook

Tennessee

Tennessee Tech

Texas St.

Valparaiso

Washington St.

Weber St.

Western Michigan

Wichita St.

William & Mary

Winthrop

Wright St.

Yale
