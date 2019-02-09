It took less than two minutes before Mason Jones knocked down Arkansas' first three-pointer at South Carolina, extending its streak with at least one deep ball to 1,000 games.

The last time the Razorbacks failed to make a shot beyond the arc was Jan. 7, 1989, at Texas, when Lee Mayberry and Cannon Whitby missed the only two attempts in the game.

Here's a look at how that streak compares to others, plus other items that help put it into perspective...