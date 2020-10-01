College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Cornerback Jarques McClellion has opted out of the 2020 football season because of COVID-19 concerns, he announced Thursday afternoon.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Florida native sited the fact that he had been quarantined twice since returning to Fayetteville on June 1 for voluntary workouts. He also noted that his mother had health complications that required being put on a ventilator when giving birth to his younger sister last year.

“This has really hit home for me and my family being quarantined twice,” McClellion wrote. “I wish my university all the best this football season.”

McClellion is the third Arkansas player to opt out of playing this season because of the ongoing pandemic, joining offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna and wide receiver Shamar Nash.

Unlike the two players before him, though, McClellion was expected to have a role on this year’s team. He started 20 games over the last two seasons, racking up 59 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception.

Despite being a two-year starter, McClellion did was listed as a backup on the Razorbacks’ first depth chart of the season. He was beaten out by Arkansas State graduate transfer Jerry Jacobs and fellow incumbent starter Montaric Brown.

However, as the No. 3 cornerback, he was still expected to get significant playing time in 2020.

Last week against Georgia, McClellion was one of three scholarship players not spotted on the sideline during the game, presumably because he was in quarantine.

Head coach Sam Pittman said afterward that he was expected to return to practice Tuesday. A couple hours before McClellion’s announcement, the first-year coach said he had done well in practice this week and implied that he’d be part of a large group of defensive backs that traveled for Saturday’s matchup with Mississippi State’s air raid offense.

The SEC has previously announced that all 14 schools will honor the scholarships of players who chose to opt out of the season for health reasons and that they’ll remain it good standing with the team.