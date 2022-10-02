FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks’ 23-point run Saturday afternoon almost covered up the third down problems the Alabama Crimson Tide created for them in the first half, but almost is never enough.

Just as Arkansas had brought the game within a touchdown and had the Tide on its heels facing third-and-15, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe’s 77-yard run deflated all the energy that the 23 unanswered points had pumped back into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It was one of nine third down plays Alabama converted on in the contest, and it set the visitors up to deliver one of three touchdowns to come in the fourth quarter.

“We were in it, in it,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said in the postgame press conference. “That play right there seemed to take the wind out of our sails, and we couldn't convert the next time we had the ball.”

The Hogs’ miserable first half can be chalked up to third down conversion rates. The Crimson Tide reached the line to gain six times on their eight third downs en route to a 28-0 lead with under three minutes remaining in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Arkansas did so just one time in six chances.

Two of the Tide’s conversions were particularly painful for the Razorbacks. On third-and-6 in Alabama territory, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young connected with wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a 53-yard gain and a first-and-goal, which produced a Young rushing touchdown. Later, wide receiver JoJo Earle executed a 22-yard catch-and-run to convert on third-and-18 and score the fourth Crimson Tide touchdown of the first half.

That play followed Pittman’s decision to accept an offensive pass interference call on an incomplete pass, rather than declining it for a fourth-and-3.

“I thought (Alabama head coach Nick Saban) was going to go for it on fourth-and-3,” Pittman said. “I thought we could hold him for less than 10 yards on third down. Get a turnover, whatever it may be. I was discussing that with everybody, say, ‘Hey, this is what we're going to do.’ We all agreed that was the best thing.”

The momentum swung in the third quarter when the Hogs moved the sticks on third-and-14. Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson fired a pass in the nick of time to a well-covered sophomore running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, whose 16-yard gain put Arkansas in the red zone.

Two plays later, sophomore running back AJ Green crossed the goal line to cut the deficit to two scores.

The surprise onside kick that followed sent the Razorback faithful into a frenzy, as the home squad had the chance to trim the Alabama lead even further. Two more third down conversions and the Hogs found themselves inside the Crimson Tide’s 25-yard line, eventually settling for a field goal.

The next Alabama third down proved to be massive for the Razorbacks as well, as it set up the botched snap on the ensuing punt, which they quickly capitalized on to bring the margin within one score.

Arkansas’ 3-5 success rate in the third quarter compared to the Crimson Tide’s 1-3 contributed to nearly nine straight minutes of possession, and thus the rally. But when Alabama got back on track with the long Milroe run early in the fourth, it spelled doom for the Hogs.

In total, Alabama was 9-14 on third down while Arkansas sat at just 5-16.

“It's bad,” Pittman said. “You sit there and think you're going to get off, then they make a play. It's very deflating. But that's part of the game. It's happening too often to us.”

The Razorbacks will almost certainly continue to emphasize the importance of winning third down during practice this week in preparation for Mississippi State. The Hogs and Bulldogs are set for an 11 a.m. clash on the SEC Network next Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.