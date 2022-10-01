Third quarter rally not enough for Hogs in 49-26 loss to Alabama
With the Razorback faithful yelling at max-volume early in the fourth quarter, Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe sprinted 77 yards to silence Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and end any hopes of an Arkansas victory.
The run came on a third-and-15 play in a 28-23 game after the Hogs rallied from down 28-0 in the second quarter. Just three plays later the Crimson Tide punched the ball in to go up two possessions.
On a day where just about everything went wrong for the Razorbacks in the first half, everything went right in the third quarter. The Hogs had all the momentum going into the fourth quarter, but things went back Alabama's way in the final 15 minutes.
The Crimson Tide stopped Arkansas on its first drive of the fourth quarter and on Alabama's first play of the ensuing drive, Jahmyr Gibbs ran 72 yards for a score and put the writing on the wall. To add insult to injury, Gibbs also rushed for a 76-yard score on the very next possession to make it 49-26.
Alabama out-gained Arkansas 555-377 on the afternoon despite star quarterback Bryce Young exiting the game with an injury in the second quarter. Third down conversions were huge for both teams, as the Crimson Tide converted on 9-14 third downs compared to just 5-16 from Arkansas.
Here is a full recap of Saturday's game:
First Half:
On Alabama's second play from scrimmage, Young completed a 41-yard pass to Kobe Prentice, who created enough separation on Razorback safety Simeon Blair. Three plays later, Arkansas corner Dwight McGlothern brought a tipped ball in with one hand to pick off Young at the 1-yard line.
Arkansas racked up just 28 yards on seven plays, leading to it having to punt the ball back to Young and company.
On third-and-3, Young found Prentice on a slant and it went 47 yards for a touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter.
A three-and-out by the Razorback offense was followed up by a 7-play, 80-yard drive that was highlighted by a 53-yard pass from Young to Isaiah Bond. On the next play, Young walked in for an 8-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 at the 2:35 mark in the first quarter.
Despite a 13-yard run by Jefferson to start the next Arkansas drive, the Hogs were forced to punt for the third time to start the game.
On the third play of the second quarter, Arkansas' Drew Sanders, who transferred from Alabama, sacked his former teammate Young to set up a 53-yard field goal that was wide right from Will Reichard.
Freshman running back Rashod Dubinion followed up a 14-yard reception with an 11-yard rush, but he fumbled right before hitting the ground and gave the Crimson Tide possession at their own 40-yard line.
The Razorback defense held Alabama to a three-and-out that lasted 1:27. On the third down play, Young went off the field in frustration and went into the medical tent holding his throwing arm.
Arkansas' offense did much of the same, going three-and-out in 1:33 after redshirt freshman receiver Jaedon Wilson dropped a would-be first down pass from Jefferson.
A 51-yard punt by Max Fletcher was returned 45 yards by Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Crimson Tide trotted out with Milroe running the offense and on his third play of the game, he walked in for a 3-yard touchdown that gave Alabama a 21-0 lead at the 8:29 mark in the second quarter.
Three more plays led to a fifth punt in the first half by the Razorbacks. A snapping infraction by center Ricky Stromberg and a sack to Jefferson resulted in a -10 yard drive.
Milroe came back out with the Crimson Tide offense, putting the writing on the wall that Young's day was done. Milroe led his team on a 10-play, 59-yard drive that was capped off by a 22-yard touchdown pass to JoJo Earle on 3rd-and-18.
The Hogs went 75 yards in 10 plays at the end of the half, and Jefferson found Ketron Jackson Jr. for a 6-yard score to make it 28-7 going into the break.
Second Half:
Arkansas started the third quarter with the ball and had nothing going outside of one first down from Raheim Sanders.
Alabama was flagged for a block in the back on Fletcher's 46-yard punt to pin itself back at its own 8-yard line. The Crimson Tide converted on one third down, but the Razorback defense held on 3rd-and-4 to force just the second Alabama punt of the day.
The third play of Arkansas' drive was a 36-yard pass from Jefferson to Trey Knox to set the Hogs up in Alabama territory. Jefferson found Sanders for 16 yards to convert on third-and-14, and three plays later he handed it to AJ Green, who went 13 yards untouched to make it a 28-14 Crimson Tide lead with 7:47 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Razorback kicker Jake Bates tapped the ball for a surprise onside kick and he then recovered the kick to give the Hogs the ball at their own 46-yard line.
Arkansas drove 50 yards in 10 plays, but was unable to punch the ball in after getting up to the Alabama 5-yard line. The Crimson Tide defense held and the Hogs settled for a 22-yard field goal from Cam Little that made it 28-17 with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter.
The Razorbacks' defense held once again, forcing a three-and-out. A bad snap on the punt set Arkansas up at the Alabama 4-yard line and Sanders punched it in for a touchdown on the next play. The Hogs went for the two-point conversion, but it was unsuccessful, resulting in a 28-23 Alabama lead with 0:19 left in the third quarter.
A false start by the Crimson Tide set them up with a third-and-15 in their own territory, but Milroe sprinted for 77 yards to give Alabama 1st-and-goal. Three plays later, Jase McClellan ran three yards untouched to put the Crimson Tide up 35-23 with 14:09 left to play.
After an 11-yard run by Jefferson on first down, the Hogs' offense stalled and they had to punt. On the ensuing Alabama possession, Gibbs ran 72 yards for a touchdown on the first play to make it 42-23 with 12:17 remaining.
The Hogs put together a 13-play, 59-yard drive that chewed 4:39 off the clock and only resulted in a 34-yard field goal from Cam Little to make it 42-26. On that drive, Jefferson left the game for one play and backup quarterback Cade Fortin came in. Jefferson came back in on the next play, though.
Gibbs scampered 76 yards for his second touchdown in three carries on the next Alabama possession to make it 49-26 with 6:55 left.
Fortin came back on the field on the next Razorbacks' possession and led a three-and-out.
After an Alabama three-and-out, the Hogs drove down to the Crimson Tide 9-yard line, but fell short on fourth-and-5 and turned the ball over on downs. That play was all she wrote, as the Crimson Tide ran the rest of the clock out.