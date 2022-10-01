With the Razorback faithful yelling at max-volume early in the fourth quarter, Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe sprinted 77 yards to silence Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and end any hopes of an Arkansas victory. The run came on a third-and-15 play in a 28-23 game after the Hogs rallied from down 28-0 in the second quarter. Just three plays later the Crimson Tide punched the ball in to go up two possessions. On a day where just about everything went wrong for the Razorbacks in the first half, everything went right in the third quarter. The Hogs had all the momentum going into the fourth quarter, but things went back Alabama's way in the final 15 minutes. The Crimson Tide stopped Arkansas on its first drive of the fourth quarter and on Alabama's first play of the ensuing drive, Jahmyr Gibbs ran 72 yards for a score and put the writing on the wall. To add insult to injury, Gibbs also rushed for a 76-yard score on the very next possession to make it 49-26. Alabama out-gained Arkansas 555-377 on the afternoon despite star quarterback Bryce Young exiting the game with an injury in the second quarter. Third down conversions were huge for both teams, as the Crimson Tide converted on 9-14 third downs compared to just 5-16 from Arkansas. Here is a full recap of Saturday's game:

First Half:

On Alabama's second play from scrimmage, Young completed a 41-yard pass to Kobe Prentice, who created enough separation on Razorback safety Simeon Blair. Three plays later, Arkansas corner Dwight McGlothern brought a tipped ball in with one hand to pick off Young at the 1-yard line. Arkansas racked up just 28 yards on seven plays, leading to it having to punt the ball back to Young and company. On third-and-3, Young found Prentice on a slant and it went 47 yards for a touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter. A three-and-out by the Razorback offense was followed up by a 7-play, 80-yard drive that was highlighted by a 53-yard pass from Young to Isaiah Bond. On the next play, Young walked in for an 8-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 at the 2:35 mark in the first quarter. Despite a 13-yard run by Jefferson to start the next Arkansas drive, the Hogs were forced to punt for the third time to start the game. On the third play of the second quarter, Arkansas' Drew Sanders, who transferred from Alabama, sacked his former teammate Young to set up a 53-yard field goal that was wide right from Will Reichard. Freshman running back Rashod Dubinion followed up a 14-yard reception with an 11-yard rush, but he fumbled right before hitting the ground and gave the Crimson Tide possession at their own 40-yard line. The Razorback defense held Alabama to a three-and-out that lasted 1:27. On the third down play, Young went off the field in frustration and went into the medical tent holding his throwing arm. Arkansas' offense did much of the same, going three-and-out in 1:33 after redshirt freshman receiver Jaedon Wilson dropped a would-be first down pass from Jefferson. A 51-yard punt by Max Fletcher was returned 45 yards by Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Crimson Tide trotted out with Milroe running the offense and on his third play of the game, he walked in for a 3-yard touchdown that gave Alabama a 21-0 lead at the 8:29 mark in the second quarter. Three more plays led to a fifth punt in the first half by the Razorbacks. A snapping infraction by center Ricky Stromberg and a sack to Jefferson resulted in a -10 yard drive. Milroe came back out with the Crimson Tide offense, putting the writing on the wall that Young's day was done. Milroe led his team on a 10-play, 59-yard drive that was capped off by a 22-yard touchdown pass to JoJo Earle on 3rd-and-18. The Hogs went 75 yards in 10 plays at the end of the half, and Jefferson found Ketron Jackson Jr. for a 6-yard score to make it 28-7 going into the break.

Second Half: