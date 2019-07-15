Though Arkansas is typically the first or second P5 staff on a recruit before they blow up, sometimes the staff finds a recruit and they've already pledged themselves to another program. Though it might seem like foul-play to some, continuing to recruit prospects who've committed elsewhere is a huge part of the game, and the Arkansas staff is pretty good at playing it.

Arkansas flipped Ricky Stromberg from Tulsa before signing day last year, as well as Greg Brooks Jr. from Mississippi State. They've also already flipped Ty'Kieast Crawford in this 2020 class, though it was somewhat inevitable; Crawford was committed to Baylor before calling the Hogs.

Here's a closer look at four flip candidates to watch in the next few months: