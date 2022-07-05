Three Former Hogs Getting NBA Action in California Classic Summer League
The NBA Summer League is off and running and three former Hogs have seen action throughout the duration of the California Classic Summer League.
Arkansas’ first ever one-and-done player, Moses Moody, joined forces with 2021-22 All-American JD Notae on the Golden State Warriors, while former Co-SEC Player of the Year Mason Jones has been playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Moody, who was part of the Warriors’ NBA Championship team this past season, has averaged 24.4 minutes, nine points, one rebound and three assists during Golden State’s first three games. He has struggled with turnovers, averaging five per game, and he has a plus-minus of -24, the worst of any California Classic player.
Warriors’ summer league head coach Seth Cooper attributed Moody’s turnovers to being the primary ball-handler for the first time in a while.
“That's something he didn't face really all year — being the focal point of the team for us offensively,” Cooper said after Sunday’s 100-77 loss to the Lakers. “I think it was a little bit of everything, but the more he does it, the more comfortable he'll be.”
Moody said he’s been practicing more on being the focal point of the offense.
“I haven’t been that primary ball-handler for a while,” Moody said. “Working on different parts of my game. That’s just a testament to that and just an example of that.”
In that same loss to the Lakers, Moody suffered a cut to his left eye that took him out of the game and resulted in two stitches. He was back on the court eight minutes later.
Notae has averaged three points, one rebound and one assist in his 13 minutes per game on the floor.
During the pre-draft process, coaches were interested in having Notae play the point guard spot. He confirmed that point guard is where he is most comfortable.
Finding a spot on a roster is not easy, but Notae said just getting a shot is a great opportunity.
“It means everything (to be here),” Notae said before the Summer League started. “Just growing up, just watching great players. Going through the process, just being able to be here, it means everything to me.”
Jones, who is looking to make a roster in his fourth NBA season, has averaged 20.7 minutes, just over six points, three rebounds and three assists per game. He scored five points and brought down two rebounds in 18 minutes against the Warriors on Sunday.
While Moody will be on the Warriors’ roster next season, Notae and Jones share the same boat of having to prove themselves this summer. The two have just one game each left in the California Classic and then they will get a final shot during the NBA2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas beginning Thursday.
The final two games of the California Classic will take place today at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Moody, Notae and the Warriors will play the Miami Heat at 2 p.m. CT and Jones will suit up for the Lakers against the Sacramento Kings at 4:30 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast on NBA TV Canada.