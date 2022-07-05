Three Former Hogs Getting NBA Action in California Classic Summer League

The NBA Summer League is off and running and three former Hogs have seen action throughout the duration of the California Classic Summer League.

Arkansas’ first ever one-and-done player, Moses Moody, joined forces with 2021-22 All-American JD Notae on the Golden State Warriors, while former Co-SEC Player of the Year Mason Jones has been playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Moody, who was part of the Warriors’ NBA Championship team this past season, has averaged 24.4 minutes, nine points, one rebound and three assists during Golden State’s first three games. He has struggled with turnovers, averaging five per game, and he has a plus-minus of -24, the worst of any California Classic player.

Warriors’ summer league head coach Seth Cooper attributed Moody’s turnovers to being the primary ball-handler for the first time in a while.

“That's something he didn't face really all year — being the focal point of the team for us offensively,” Cooper said after Sunday’s 100-77 loss to the Lakers. “I think it was a little bit of everything, but the more he does it, the more comfortable he'll be.”

Moody said he’s been practicing more on being the focal point of the offense.

“I haven’t been that primary ball-handler for a while,” Moody said. “Working on different parts of my game. That’s just a testament to that and just an example of that.”

In that same loss to the Lakers, Moody suffered a cut to his left eye that took him out of the game and resulted in two stitches. He was back on the court eight minutes later.