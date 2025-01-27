Three freshmen who could make immediate impact for Arkansas

Four-star Arkansas linebacker signee Tavion Wallace. (Photo by Lance McCurley)

Even in this day and age of the transfer portal, there are still true freshmen from Arkansas' 2025 recruiting class who can make an impact early and often this upcoming season. Following its underachieving 7-6 (3-5 SEC) 2024 campaign, Arkansas and coach Sam Pittman have to take another step in the right direction — likely seven or eight regular season victories — and playing their top talent will only increase those odds.

Luckily, 18 of Arkansas’ signees are already on campus participating in offseason workouts ahead of spring practice, which will start sometime in March. Arkansas’ 2025 class is currently ranked No. 28 in the nation, according to Rivals. It features a total of 25 recruits, with three — offensive lineman Carmarion Craig, tight end Jeremiah Beck and cornerback Keshawn Davila — being junior college prospects. There are four total four-stars in the class, which is less than the Hogs brought in in 2024, but it’s important to note that one of those three-stars — quarterback Grayson Wilson — was a four-star at one point. Here’s a closer look at the true freshmen who could see early playing time...

1. Tavion Wallace

Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams has a knack for landing top linebackers, with Bradley Shaw (high school), Xavian Sorey Jr. (transfer portal) and others already in his back pocket. Wallace is just next in-line. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Georgia native will be part of a crowded unit in 2025, one that features headliners like Sorey, Shaw and Stephen Dix Jr. and other returners such as Justin Logan and Wyatt Simmons. Three-star 2025 prospect Jayden Shelton will also make his debut next year at linebacker. An advantage Wallace carries is his availability to practice in the spring, which Shaw was unable to do last year after signing in the late window. Shaw saw limited action throughout his freshman season — 68 snaps to be exact — but his impact was felt when he was on the field, especially late in the year against Louisiana Tech (75.6 PFF) and Texas Tech (67.1 PFF). Expect Wallace to fit a similar depth mold but with a step-up in development, which could result in extra playing time. Wallace, who chose Arkansas over a myriad of top programs, tallied 49 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a blocked extra point during his 2024 season.

2. Kevin Oatis

The jump from high school to college is a tough one to make for defensive linemen, but if anyone can do it, it's four-star Kevin Oatis. It doesn't hurt that Arkansas currently has just two significant contributors in the interior (Cam Ball and Ian Geffrard) returning in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-3, 295-pounds, Oatis received constant praise from his time participating in offseason camps and was even invited to the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game. A native of Mississippi, Oatis won the Mississippi State 6A Championship in shot put as a junior and placed second in the powerlifting meet, as he posted a 1,410-pound total (575-pound deadlift, 550-pound squat and 285-pound bench). Arkansas is expected to add a transfer defensive tackle during the spring portal window, but Oatis could still be an immediate contributor at a position that desperately needs depth and talent. Oatis totaled 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks in eight games in 2024, according to his MaxPreps profile.

3. Madden Iamaleava

Talk about a Signing Day steal. Iamaleava's No. 226 rating, while good, doesn't scream future elite college quarterback, but it's important to note that if he wasn't denied his senior season due to a high school transfer rule, that rating may be much higher. Before the season even began, Iamaleava was ranked as high as No. 78 in the country, so who knows where he may have ended up. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback and former UCLA commit threw for over 3,600 yards and 43 touchdowns against four interceptions as a junior and was invited to the 2024 Polynesian Bowl, where he impressed in practices before the game. There's no question that Taylen Green will be Arkansas' starting quarterback in 2025 and for good reason, but Iamaleava will help push the competition as a natural talent and could have a shot at the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Bonus: Scott Starzyk