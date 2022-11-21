Following the 42-27 win over Ole Miss, three Razorbacks received weekly awards from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

Running back Rocket Sanders was named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week, linebacker Drew Sanders received SEC Defensive Player of the Week and senior center Ricky Stromberg was named Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Rocket Sanders set career-highs in rushing yards with 232 on 24 carries (9.7 yards per touch) and touchdowns with three. He also caught a career-high five passes for 29 yards.

Sanders set the program record for most rushing yards in a game against Ole Miss, topping Fred Talley’s 214 rushing yards against the Rebels in 2000. He became just the third SEC player since 2000 to rush for 200 yards and record at least five receptions in a game.

With his first 200-yard rushing effort and seventh game of the season with 100-plus yards on the ground, Sanders became the second Hog in the last 25 seasons to record 200 rushing yards and three rushing scores against a ranked opponent, joining former Razorback running back Darren McFadden. He was also the only SEC player to record 200-plus rushing yards against a ranked opponent this season.

Drew Sanders earned his sixth double-digit tackle game of the season with 10 stops, one interception, one fumble recovery and 0.5 tackle for loss. His 12.5 tackles for loss this season are the most by a Hog defender since LB Alonzo Highsmith totaled 12.5 tackles for loss in 2011.

Since 2000, only two FBS players have totaled 95 or more tackles with at least 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception in a single season: Buffalo LB Khalil Mack (2013) Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (2022).

In his 43rd career start, Stromberg allowed zero sacks, pressures or hurries and was penalized zero times against the Rebels. The Arkansas offense racked up 503 yards of total offense, averaging 7.7 yards per play in the win and accumulating a season high 335 rushing yards.

Up next, Arkansas will hit the road on Friday to play the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.