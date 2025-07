The 2025 NBA Draft has come and gone, with one former Razorback hearing his name called in Adou Thiero, who was taken in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

There's a whole lot of basketball left to play between now and the 2026 NBA Draft, but three Hogs have been listed on way-too-early draft boards.

On3's James Fletcher released a way-too-early draft board that features sophomore forward Karter Knox as well as true freshman guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.