Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris takes a look at how far Arkansas can go in recruiting under Sam Pittman, the available options at wide receiver for Texas and Texas A&M in 2023 and the rising talent in the 2024 class in Louisiana.

1. What is Arkansas' recruiting ceiling?

Arkansas commit Malachi Singleton (Twitter)

In Sam Pittman's third season at Arkansas, the Razorbacks are continuing to show signs of improvement from year-to-year and giving the Fayetteville faithful multiple reasons to believe that bright times are ahead, and it's easy to see why. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has Arkansas among the top 30 in total offense, the Razorbacks have at least competed with every team in the SEC aside from Georgia since Pittman's arrival and most importantly the culture that Pittman has built has recruits buying in to the future as well. But that begs me to ask the question, what exactly is Arkansas' ceiling on the recruiting trail? The Razorbacks are on pace for their first top 15 finish in Rivals history behind having some big names in the class such as four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, in-state four-star tight end Shamar Easter and athletic four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, to name a few. However, Arkansas hasn't been able to enter the conversation of being a dangerous recruiter outside of its own region which is something that would help push the Razorbacks into the top 10 conversation. Winning cures all problems, and it surely looks like Pittman will do quite a bit of that in the years to come, but is it possible for him to hit a ceiling in the toughest conference in college sports? I think it's premature to answer that question, but for a program that hasn't really been able to fully overcome the nationally elite programs since before the turn of the century, we have to consider the possibility that it may be too tough to do in the new era of college football.

2. The answer for Texas and Texas A&M at wide receiver is in the state of Texas.

Justin Stevenson (Rivals.com)

3. The class of 2024 in Louisiana is only getting stronger as the season goes on.

Tylen Singleton (Rivals.com)