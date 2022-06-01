Three-Point Stance: Biggest recruiting wins, five rankings questions, more

1. Biggest wins so far on the recruiting trail.

Nico Iamaleava (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Commitments are about to ramp up again with the first big weekend of official visits coming up, but we’ve already seen our fair share of wins on the recruiting trail. Here are the five biggest wins so far this recruiting cycle. 1. Nico Iamaleava: Tennessee doesn't often go all the way out to California for a quarterback, but the Vols were able to get Iamaleava on board this year. Beating Alabama, Georgia and a few others was a huge win for the Vols, and Iamaleava has since been a big help recruiting for the Vols. 2. Daylen Austin: USC was the early favorite for Austin because of the endless connections he has to the program through Long Beach Poly and Trojans legend Willie McGinest, who happens to be his uncle. LSU beating the hometown favorite was a major win for the Tigers. 3. Pierce Clarkson/DeAndre Moore: Scott Satterfield and his staff at Louisville have a top 10 recruiting class in the team rankings right now, and it's due in large part to commitments from Clarkson and Moore. Clarkson has been a huge help on the recruiting trail and helped the Cardinals get Moore, a former Oklahoma commit that was being pursued by Texas. 4. Mason Robinson: Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh has been a fertile recruiting ground for Penn State, and the Nittany Lions were the early favorite for Robinson. But a visit to Evanston was a big part of the reason Northwestern was able to land a commitment from the four-star defensive end. 5. Rodney Gallagher: Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia were the major contenders for Gallagher since the very beginning of his recruitment, but Notre Dame really turned up the heat with a visit earlier in the spring. In one of its biggest wins in years, West Virginia secured his commitment just last week.

2. Five big questions heading into rankings meetings.

Arch Manning (Rivals.com)

3. Five teams that have recruited surprisingly well.

Sam Pittman (AP Images)