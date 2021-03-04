HawgBeat - Three-Point Stance: Ten teams that should be feeling positive

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at several programs that should be optimistic about the future, underrated Power Five rivalries and the best true freshmen defensive backs during the 2020 season.

It's time for some optimism. Spring football is starting soon, the Masters commercials are more common and the warm weather will soon return to us. Best of all, college football isn’t that far off. Here are 10 programs that should be feeling positive about 2021.

Texas — Why: Steve Sarkisian — Sark brings much optimism to the program, more than Tom Herman did, because of his stint at Alabama and how that helps on the recruiting trail. He’s also a very good offensive mind.

Penn State — Why: Offense — Sure, the Penn State offense was 36th last season in yards per game and averaged a solid, if unspectacular, 29.8 points per game. But Sean Clifford should be better this season, Parker Washington is a star and Theo Johnson will be the program's next great tight end. The offensive line is solid and the Nittany Lions showed they could run the ball down the stretch. If the red zone offense can be improved this team can put up points.

Michigan — Why: New coaches — Michigan got a lot younger and as a result will be better on the recruiting trail with new coaches. Whether it’s NFL experience like defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald and Maurice Lingquist or high school connections like Ron Bellamy, the six new hires will bring a new energy to this program.

LSU — Why: Youth — We saw it in the win against Florida at the end of the season that this team has a ton of young talent. Be it Kayshon Boutte on offense or Elias Ricks and B.J. Ojulari on defense, new leaders have emerged.

Florida State — Why: Recruiting — We are finally seeing some big-time recruits choose Florida State like Travis Hunter and Sam McCall. While they are a long way away from signing or playing, it’s a sign of life finally from the Seminoles.

Ole Miss — Why: Offense — Lane Kiffin is a great offensive mind and Matt Corral, Jerrion Ealy and a deep group of wide receivers will give the SEC fits next season.

Boston College — Why: Jeff Hafley — Hafley brings a winning attitude with him from Ohio State and did a great job in his first season on the field and in recruiting. He could be a future star.

Washington — Why: Sam Huard — One player typically won't change a team but Huard is a five-star quarterback and Washington is coming off a solid year.

Arkansas — Why: Sam Pittman — Pittman showed in one season in the SEC that his team will compete, fight and stay in close games. That will lead to some upsets down the line.

Arizona State — Why: NFL Experience — Herm Edwards, Marvin Lewis, Antonio Pierce and others all have NFL experience. They could make a run with excellent coaching and Jayden Daniels.