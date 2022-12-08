The Arkansas Razorbacks had three players named to the Freshman All-SEC team on Thursday afternoon.

Linebacker Chris Paul Jr., defensive back Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein were all honored. The three all-freshman players are the most the Hogs have had since 2020, when Hudson Henry, Brady Latham and Jalen Catalon were recognized.

Paul was the program’s first freshman linebacker to earn All-SEC honors since De’Jon Harris did so in 2016. He recorded 50 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games this year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Paul played 334 snaps across those 12 games, and he ranked second on the team with an 83.5 pass rush grade. His 74.3 tackle grade was good for second among Arkansas players who played at least 200 snaps.

A native of Cordele, Georgia, Paul made his first career start against Missouri on Nov. 25, and he recorded a career-high nine tackles. Paul was also named a freshman All-American by both The Athletic and College Football News this week.

McAdoo shifted from wide receiver to corner and started each of the Hogs' final three games on defense. He racked up 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, five pass breakups and an interception. McAdoo broke up two passes, recorded an interception and blocked a punt in his defensive debut against Liberty on Nov. 5. In his first career start against LSU on Nov. 12, the Clarendon-native made six tackles and had two pass breakups.

Stein is the first long snapper in program history to earn all-freshman praise from the SEC. The Cambridge, Wisconsin, native played in 11 games this year, as he missed the regular-season finale at Missouri due to finger injury. Kicker Cam Little has hit on 10 of 13 field goals, and all 41 of his point-after attempts this season thanks to Stein's snapping.

Stein was the highest-graded special teams player for the Hogs this season according to PFF (76.9).

Arkansas will suit up one more time this season when it will face Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.