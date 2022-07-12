Three Razorbacks will join head coach Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have announced the three players that will travel to Atlanta for SEC Media Days with head coach Sam Pittman next week.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool will represent Arkansas beginning Wednesday inside the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

Jefferson completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He had a team-high 664 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Jefferson was one of eight FBS quarterbacks with at least 2,500 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 500 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns during the 2021-22 season.

After earning All-SEC First Team honors as a redshirt freshman in 2020, Catalon was tabbed as an AP Preseason Second Team All-American entering last year. An injury in Week 6 against Ole Miss cut his season short by seven games, but he has said he is ready to go this season.

Pool earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and league’s coaches last year. He paced the Hogs with 125 total tackles, his second season in a row with at least 100 total tackles. His 349 career tackles at Arkansas rank ninth in program history, and he is just 49 tackles short of Tony Bua’s program record of 409 career tackles.

As for Pittman, this will be his second SEC Media Days appearance as the head coach of the Hogs. The event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 prior to his first season at Arkansas. Last season, Pittman traveled with super seniors Grant Morgan and Myron Cunningham.

Arkansas will begin its rotation at 8 a.m. CT Wednesday and the SEC Network will televise it. Coverage of SEC Media Days will begin Monday and conclude next Thursday, July 21.