Sellers was one of several recruits on hand for an official visit in Fayetteville, which helped him make up his mind to join the Razorbacks’ class.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has reeled in another commitment for his unit, as three-star defensive end Trent Sellers announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Sunday evening.

Arkansas was one of several SEC teams working to gain the Mobile, Alabama, native’s commitment. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss, as well as Nebraska and many others.

With Sellers’ commitment, Arkansas is now up to 15 total in the class and he is the fourth defensive lineman to join the fold.

For Faith Academy in Mobile last season, Sellers made 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest developments in Arkansas football recruiting.