Madison, a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, made his announcement fresh off an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend.

The Arkansas Razorbacks got good news on Sunday as three-star defensive lineman JaQuentin Madison called the Hogs.

Madison, 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, plays on the interior of the defensive line. He holds offers from Georgia Tech, Missouri, Kansas and several others.

He also garnered interested from Georgia and Florida State.

With Madison’s commitment, Arkansas now sits at 11 in the class of 2025. He’s the first defensive lineman to commit to the Razorbacks in this cycle.