Arkansas has picked up its second commitment of the 2024 recruiting class, as Dion Stutts of Memphis University School announced his commitment to the Hogs on Saturday.

Stutts made his decision following his second unofficial visit to Arkansas over the weekend. He chose the Hogs over a plethora of SEC schools, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Missouri.

Last season, Stutts helped his school to an 8-4 record, good for third in the Tennessee Division II-AAA West standings.

Stutts' commitment gives Arkansas two solid defensive linemen in the class so far, as he joins four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson, who committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6.