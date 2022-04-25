Three-star Georgia QB Malachi Singleton commits to Arkansas

Arkansas got its quarterback for the Class of 2023 on Monday when three-star Georgia signal-caller Malachi Singleton announced his commitment to the Hogs over UCF, Miami and several others. Singleton recently visited campus in Fayetteville, sealing the deal coach Sam Pittman and his staff. Rivals.com's Woody Wommack caught up with Singleton to go in-depth on his decision.

Arkansas had been looking at several different options at the quarterback position but made its move on Singleton and was able to lock him up with a strong push over the last month. Singleton has the size and athleticism Pittman and his staff have come to covet at the position. Also equally as important is the fact that Singleton is now the leader of the class and is close with several other key targets. Having a player with his notoriety in the Atlanta area should only help the Hogs build their class.