Prudhomme made his decision over a month after visiting Fayetteville on June 7, and he announced his commitment live on Instagram.

The Arkansas football team deepened its 2025 class on Friday, as head coach Sam Pittman dipped into Louisiana and received a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Lionel Prudhomme Jr.

"My relationship with the coaches from Arkansas is great," Prudhomme told Rivals . "Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Eric) Mateos are always texting and calling me and just checking up on me."

Arkansas was one of six finalists for the Shreveport native, as it beat out Mississippi State, Tulane, Houston, Texas Tech and Ole Miss for the prospect.

Prudhomme was ultimately down to Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas. He was reportedly most interested in Arkansas and Mississippi State, making it a decision between first-year Razorbacks’ offensive line coach Eric Mateos and former Hogs’ offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, who is now with the Bulldogs.

If Prudhomme signs his National Letter of Intent in December, he will become just the fifth recruit from the state of Louisiana to join the Arkansas program during Pittman’s tenure with the Razorbacks.

Prudhomme is the 17th commitment in Arkansas' 2025 recruiting class. He joins Connor Howes, Blake Cherry and Kash Courtney (all three-stars) as committed offensive linemen.

