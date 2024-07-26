Three-star OL Lionel Prudhomme Jr. commits to Arkansas
Arkansas HC Sam Pittman continues to fortify the Razorbacks from the trenches on out.
On Friday, The Hogs landed a commitment from three-star Louisiana interior OL Lionel Prudhomme Jr., who picked the Razorbacks over Mississippi State. Ole Miss was also a finalist for the 6-foot-3, 291-pound offensive lineman from Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve, who officially visited Fayetteville in June and has continued to gravitate toward Pittman and Eric Mateos as the summer carried on.
"The decision was a little difficult picking between Arkansas and Mississippi State, but when I got on campus it became really easy and I realized that this is home," Prudhomme told Rivals.
"The biggest factors were my relationship with Coach Mateos and Coach Pittman, and also the environment, the culture, and the people made it an easy pick," he continued. "Arkansas stood out because it was more than just consistency with these coaches. They showed me every day how much they wanted me. The environment and culture of Fayetteville is great, and the fans and the state in general really love their school and take pride in it."
Arkansas beat out SEC rival Mississippi State for a verbal pledge from Prudhomme, who was on campus on The Hill on June 7-9 weekend for an official visit.
The Hogs have been trending up with the three-star interior offensive lineman since that trip back. His sit-down with Pittman and his family in June was the catalyst as he finalized his decision.
"Coach Pittman is one of the greatest OL coaches to ever do it, and to have the opportunity and have him mentoring me is something that I don’t want to miss out on," he detailed.
"Plus, there aren't many schools where the head coach is an OL guy," Prudhomme continued. "I fit in perfectly with Arkansas because their scheme and playbook is very similar to the one I am in now. The coaches are similar to the coaches I have in high school. I've already been around their scheme and the level of coaching they give."