Arkansas HC Sam Pittman continues to fortify the Razorbacks from the trenches on out.

On Friday, The Hogs landed a commitment from three-star Louisiana interior OL Lionel Prudhomme Jr., who picked the Razorbacks over Mississippi State. Ole Miss was also a finalist for the 6-foot-3, 291-pound offensive lineman from Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve, who officially visited Fayetteville in June and has continued to gravitate toward Pittman and Eric Mateos as the summer carried on.

"The decision was a little difficult picking between Arkansas and Mississippi State, but when I got on campus it became really easy and I realized that this is home," Prudhomme told Rivals.

"The biggest factors were my relationship with Coach Mateos and Coach Pittman, and also the environment, the culture, and the people made it an easy pick," he continued. "Arkansas stood out because it was more than just consistency with these coaches. They showed me every day how much they wanted me. The environment and culture of Fayetteville is great, and the fans and the state in general really love their school and take pride in it."