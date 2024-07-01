Lionel Prudhomme Jr. is another step closer to revealing his college decision. One of the nation's best interior offensive lineman out of The Boot is down to six finalists: Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Houston, Tulane, Ole Miss and Arkansas. The 6-foot-2, 291-pound offensive lineman from Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve will reveal his decision on July 26. The next month looms large for the three-star OL. "All of the schools stood out to me because they all were consistent during this recruiting process and continuously telling me and showing me how much of a priority I am to them," Prudhomme told Rivals.

PRUDHOMME BREAKS DOWN FINAL SIX

On Texas Tech: "My relationship with the coaches at Texas Tech has been great. Me and the whole offensive staff talk all the time and they are always telling me how well I would do down there." On Arkansas: "My relationship with the coaches from Arkansas is great. Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Eric) Mateos are always texting and calling me and just checking up on me." On Houston: "My relationship with the coaches from Houston is good. When Coach (Willie) Fritz left Tulane and went to Houston, they offered me and have been steadily trying to get me to see why Houston is the best place for me." On Tulane: "My relationship with the coaches from Tulane is great, coach (Kyle) Schexnayder and (Evan) McKissack and I talk almost every day." On Mississippi State: "My relationship with the coaches at Mississippi State is great, Coach (Jeff) Lebby and (Cody) Kennedy was always telling me how important I am to them and the team." On Ole Miss: "I like my fit at the school a lot and they think I will be a great guard or center. I fit in well because I’m very versatile and athletic, so I can play anywhere on the line."

MORE ON THE JULY 26 DECISION