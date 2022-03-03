Three-star QB Will Prichard updates recruiting ahead of Arkansas visit

Will Prichard’s junior campaign with King’s Academy was a breakout season. Spinning it against 3A Florida squads has brought 12 offers to the Palm Beach area prospect with more teams wanting a deeper evaluation through the spring and summer months. The in-person evaluations will have college scouts lining the Lions’ practice field in the coming months.

The interest column in the 2023 recruit is wide and varied. Boise State, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Northwestern, among others, are looking in with many of the same schools stopping by his campus.

“Illinois, Coach (George) McDonald (WR), USF, Northwestern, Illinois State, Louisville, and Florida State have all come by,” Prichard said.

The feedback on Prichard’s skills is positive, just more time in evaluating his abilities are wanted before more pull the proverbial trigger.

“All of them really like my tape, they say it is very-very impressive,” Prichard stated. “They just want to see me throw live and get me on campus to take me around. That’s basically what they are waiting on. Lots of schools have told me they don’t really evaluate players until they really see them because they don’t know what they are seeing on tape.”

When the Lions’ spring game is completed, they will know what Prichard can bring to their team especially in a stress filled scenario.

“Illinois is definitely coming back down,” Prichard stated. “USF said they are coming over, Pitt told me they want to come watch my spring game, Holy Cross wants to come, and Fordham. Harvard said they are interested in coming down, and James Madison. They said they really like what they see in me, but they are taking it slow making sure they know what they have in me.”

Getting him to 12 offers, the most recent was Buffalo.

“Buffalo, I like what coach (Maurice) Linguist has going on up there,” Prichard stated. “I could see myself visiting there in the future. My family is from Buffalo, we have a family background there.”

Some of the schools working overtime to develop the connection include East Carolina, UTSA, and Utah. Prichard has the Pirates on his March visit list.

“East Carolina started talking to me before the season, we’ve been in touch,” Prichard shared. “I am going to visit them March 19. That should be fun with them.”

This weekend, Prichard is venturing out to Arkansas to hang with the Razorbacks.

“I am going to Arkansas on March 5,” Prichard stated. “I have been talking to coach (Kendal) Briles (OC) and coach Jimmy Smith (RB). I am looking forward to that. I’d love to get a big SEC offer like that.”

Coach Briles and Prichard will have a lot to talk about covering familiar X’s and O’s.

“They run the same offense that I run at my high school,” Prichard said. “I am really familiar with what goes on there. Arkansas is a big school, and they are blowing up. I’ve watched them since I was little, and they were really good back in the day. If you can get them back to dominance, you are the dude.”

More visits are coming up for Prichard extending into April.

“I’m going to East Carolina on March 19, and I am planning on visiting James Madison sometime later in March. I am going to Holy Cross on April 2. I’m trying to visit Buffalo soon, but it is still chilly up there.”