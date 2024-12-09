Three storylines to follow in Arkansas-Michigan matchup

The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2, 0-0 SEC) are headed to the Big Apple, where they will face the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) on Tuesday night in the iconic Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. Arkansas is one of four teams playing in the event, which has been held since 1995 and has been at the Garden since 2003. Arkansas is joined by Michigan, Tennessee and Miami, the latter of which is a team the Razorbacks beat 76-73 just last week on the road. The Hogs and Wolverines will have the second game of the Jimmy V Classic this year, and it'll be the eighth time both programs have met on the court. One occasion was at MSG in 1997 for the NIT Semifinals, when Michigan took home a 77-62 win over Arkansas en route to winning the entire tournament. This year, both teams have new head coaches. John Calipari took over the reins at Arkansas while Dusty May is in charge at Michigan after the program parted ways with Juwan Howard last year. May hit the ground running and has Michigan 8-1 with two wins over ranked opponents (No. 22 Xavier and No. 11 Wisconsin). Calipari had his team in the Top 25 throughout the first four weeks of the season, but the Razorbacks fell out after a 90-77 loss to Illinois on Thanksgiving Day. Arkansas is 3-8 all-time at Madison Square Garden after playing a playoff game to represent the USA in the 1936 Olympics, a series of games in the 1940s, two games in the 1997 NIT and two games in the 1990 Preseason NIT. HawgBeat has three storylines to follow for Tuesday's matchup between the Hogs and the Wolverines:

Boogie Fland's return to New York City

New York City has produced some of the all-time greatest basketball players in history. Guys like Carmelo Anthony, Chris Mullin, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pearl Washington and others have hailed from the Big Apple. While Boogie Fland can't put his name up there with those players yet, there's no denying he has the talent to do so one day. Fland technically played his high school basketball up the road from downtown New York City at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, but he's a native of the Bronx and is a NYC kid. He'll be playing his first collegiate game in his home city on Tuesday, which might give him a little bit of extra motivation. "Playing back in New York, my hometown, just coming out with a W there, not changing anything, not doing too much," Fland told reporters after the Miami game. "Just stick with the game plan and fall in love with what we do." Despite a few games where he looked like a freshman, Fland has played like a future lottery pick in the first nine matchups for the Razorbacks. He's the second-leading scorer for the Hogs and is averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. The Razorbacks will need Fland to be at the top of his game on the big stage Tuesday if they want to pull out a win. The Wolverines are a top-10 team in adjusted defensive efficiency and will give Arkansas problems if they can neutralize the Hogs' top-scoring guard.

Johnell Davis playing his former coach

One of the other guards on Arkansas' roster also likely has some added motivation, as Tuesday's game will feature Johnell Davis against his former head coach. Davis came to Arkansas after a four-year stint with Florida Atlantic, where May was his head coach for all four years. The two experienced great success, as they reached a Final Four in 2023 and won a total of 92 games from 2020 to 2024. The former All-AAC First Team selection had a rough go of it after he arrived in Fayetteville, as he battled injury over the offseason which affected his ability to shoot the ball early on. It appears he's started to turn the corner a bit, though, as he's become more assertive in his offensive role and his shot has started to fall more frequently. He scored 13 points against UTSA, 12 against Miami and 16 against Maryland-Eastern Shore and has shot 53.3% from the field and 47.8% from deep in his last five games. "Nelly's second half play, I mean you’re starting to see him," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said after the UTSA win. "He’s going to just keep coming into his own. He’s physical. Proud of him." It's also worth noting the change from Florida Atlantic to Arkansas came with a shift in his role. When he played under May, Davis was the go-to option nearly every time down the floor and had a usage rate of 27.7%, which means he was called upon often. At Arkansas, though, he's playing a different role where he's not being asked to facilitate at such a high level. After being "the guy" for four years, it makes sense that taking a lesser role would be a change that takes time to gel, and the fact that he missed time in the offseason makes it even more difficult.

How will Arkansas handle battle down low?