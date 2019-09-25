Each week the SEC head coaches are made available to the media via teleconference on Wednesday morning. Here's the lastest from Chad Morris and Jimbo Fisher on the weekly SEC Teleconference call:

-The way that A&M gave up points, Clemson and Auburn had to work extremely hard for those. We have to play fast and play confident.

-Nick bounced back. If yesterday's practice was any indication, he’s well on track to respond Saturday.

-Chase Hayden is out for Saturday, he wasn’t practicing on Tuesday. Treylon Burks is due to return, Knox is fine (held out Tuesday), TJ Hammonds will be part of the game plan Saturday. Hammonds has responded with a spectacular attitude to sitting out the first four games.

-The speed and size of the A&M receivers is impressive, as is Kellen Mond’s decision making.

-There will be extra incentive for Boyd and Starkel given how many friends they have at A&M.

-Five of the last seven of these games have come down to one score but take all those games away and both teams need this win, our backs are against the wall so you’re going to see the best from both teams.

-The Razorbacks will be on high alert for Kellen Mood running the football. Read the A&M scouting report.

*note these tidbits are mostly in the words of Chad Morris