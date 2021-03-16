HawgBeat - Tidbits from Arkansas spring practice No. 4

It was 73 degrees and sunny when the first practice whistle blew. Walkon receiver John David White kicked things off with a motivational speech and a call to action for everyone to compete and make each other better in the two hours they spend on the field. The team was certainly fired up.

The Razorbacks opened up spring practice No. 4 on Tuesday and from what the media was able to see from the day, the theme was competition. At different points in the open periods of practice, the coaches had offensive linemen going one v. one with defensive linemen, defensive backs going one v. one with the receivers and the quarterbacks also doing a competitive game involving signal calling.

Sam Pittman stopped by for a chat with media at the end of the open portion of practice and expressed his excitement for this Saturday's scrimmage, which he's opened to the public (10:30 a.m.). The head hog specifically mentioned Grant Morgan looking really good, especially now that he's fully healthy, and noted he wants some of his roughly 20 returning starters to feel uncomfortable–for competition's sake.

They held their own well and even put some defensive linemen in their place. Unfavorable matchups like Mataio Soli one on one with Myron Cunningham and Dalton Wagner versus walkon Morgan Hanna were obvious.

The media received the updated roster right before practice and HawgBeat can now confirm Sam Pittman's claim that his linemen are (all but one) over 300 pounds. Marcus Henderson, who was helping a bit at TE last season, is the lone man under 300 but just at 295.

Wagner is 325, Cunningham is 330, Jalen St. John is 340, Ty'Kieast Crawford is 355 while center Ricky Stromberg is 316.

On the other side, Isaiah Nichols gained 9 pounds, Taurean Carter gained 10, Marcus Miller gained 8, he's 115 now, Eric Gregory is 298.

Pittman was vocal as always, yelling for his team to keep the chip on their shoulder, but it was offensive line coach Brad Davis that took the award for volume on Tuesday.

It didn't seem like every player cycled through the DB/WR one on ones but there were two sides going. Wide receivers would receive their route assignment from Kendal Briles and the quarterbacks would rotate through.

Hudson Clark had a big PBU on Mike Woods but he also got beat in another challenge. The former walkon was working with the first team defense mostly on Tuesday.

The quarterbacks were doing a signal reading/calling drill with Briles and his assistant Mark Cala. All lined up in a row from KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby, John Stephen Jones, Lucas Coley, Kade Renfro to Jacob Switzer, they'd all look at Briles sending in the signal from the sideline and yell out the call, with Cala awarding a point to the winner. Jones was consistently the quickest and loudest with his calls–winning the drill from our perspective.

With Jalen Catalon absent during the portion of practice that was open, Myles Slusher was working with the first team defense.

During live play, the Hogs ran a play with four wideouts with the four being Trey Burks, Mike Woods, Jaquayln Crawford and Trey Knox.

The offensive line battle is still heated with Crawford working his way up through second team right tackle, Brady Latham and Luke Jones at left guard, Ty Clary and Beaux Limmer at right guard.