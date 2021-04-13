HawgBeat - Tidbits, highlights, interviews from Arkansas spring practice 13

It was a bit windy out today but the bad weather held off for what shaped up to be a pretty nice day on the practice field. The Razorbacks only have one practice left before the spring game on Saturday and you could tell the coaches are turning the pressure up this week.

After warmups, the guys went into a live session that started off really well with KJ Jefferson behind the OL. Jefferson completed passes to Hudson Henry and Jaquayln Crawford, Trelon Smith sprung out for a few yards but then a pass breakup by Joe Foucha on a ball intended for JD White ended up in the hands of Grant Morgan. The second team didn't have much better luck offensively and then in the third team reps, Devin Bush came up with an interception.

The LBs and RBs went one on one during a drill that had the running backs either blocking the LB from getting to the QB or getting a quick out and opening up for a reception. Jackson Woodard stood out in the drill, continuing to surprise as just a freshman walkon.