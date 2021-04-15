HawgBeat - Tidbits, highlights, interviews with Carter, Stromberg after practice 14

Tidbits, highlights, interviews with Carter, Stromberg after practice 14
WATCH: Taurean Carter Interview
WATCH: Ricky Stromberg Interview
Today marked the guys' last opportunity to tune up before the spring scrimmage on Saturday. I'm sure I've reminded you enough by this point but it's 2 p.m. Saturday on SECNetwork+, here's the link for tickets if you can make it to Fayetteville.
We're looking at a very possible double-header for the Diamond Hogs versus A&M Saturday since there's lots of rain in the area tomorrow.
It was up to Joe Foucha to fire up the troops as he led the Razorbacks in the practice warmup today.
The wide receivers kicked off practice with individual drills catching passes from all different ankles and it definitely looked like it paid off later in live play, routes on air and 7 on 7. The receivers were sharp with their hands and routes.
