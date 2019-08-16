ROGERS — Despite coming off the first 10-loss season in school history, Arkansas still had a packed house for its annual kickoff luncheon Friday afternoon.

This year’s event was held at the John Q. Hammonds Center in Rogers and highlighted by head coach Chad Morris’ 20-minute speech.

The second-year coach gave an overview of the roster and touched on a handful of topics. Here are a few tidbits and notable quotes from his talk…

~By the end of this week, Morris said the team will have played a combined 2,000 snaps of offense vs. defense in fall camp thanks to his split-field method that involves the Razorbacks utilizing both practice fields simultaneously.

~De’Jon Harris is clearly the leader of Arkansas’ linebackers, but Morris said he has also been a “phenomenal” leader off the field. The pair have had several one-on-one meetings during the offseason to discuss their vision for the program.